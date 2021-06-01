Manitoba breaks record for weekly COVID-19 tickets for second consecutive week

Enforcement officers in Manitoba handed out 161 tickets to people accused of breaking COVID-19 rules last week, breaking the record for the most tickets given in a week for the second week in a row.

Of the 161 tickets issued between May 24-30, 44 were for gatherings in private residences or outdoors, nine were for failing to wear a mask in indoor public places, and one went to an individual accused of failing to self-isolate, according to a news release from the province.

There were also six warrants issued to people accused of repeatedly breaking COVID-19 rules. Last week, Winnipeg police said they had made their first arrest of someone accused of violating pandemic public health orders, adding that there were five outstanding arrest warrants for other alleged repeat offenders.

In addition, one $5,000 ticket went to a business last week: Anchor of Hope Church in the RM of Bilfrost, about 140 kilometres north of Winnipeg in the Interlake region.

The tickets issued last week resulted in close to $200,000 in fines.

Last week, 102 tickets were issued to Manitobans, resulting in $172,860 in fines.

Except for some exemptions, gatherings of any kind with people outside your household are prohibited in Manitoba until at least June 12 under the current public health orders. That order came into effect before the May long weekend.

In total, 1,681 tickets resulting in more than $2.3 million in fines have been given out to Manitobans since the province started enforcing public health officers to slow the spread of COVID-19 last April.