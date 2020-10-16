Manitoba government increases fines for COVID-19 violations

The Manitoba government is increasing fines for individuals and businesses that violate public health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are announcing additional enforcement measures to help protect Manitobans and to help limit the spread of COVID in our communities," Premier Brian Pallister announced at a news conference Tuesday morning.

The fine for individuals rises from $486 to $1,296, while the fine for corporations rises from $2,542 to $5,000.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin warned last week that penalties might be strengthened.

A recent spike in cases in the Winnipeg region has been caused in part by people going out to social gatherings, sometimes while symptomatic, he said.