COVID-19 enforcement officials hand out 20 tickets related to anti-restrictions rally in Winnipeg last weekend

Manitoba COVID-19 enforcement officials have issued 20 tickets to people who attended an anti-restrictions rally in Winnipeg last weekend.

Several hundred people gathered at The Forks on April 25 to attend an event that was part of a convoy travelling through Canada protesting public health orders. The attendees were not wearing masks and violated the outdoor public gathering limit of 10 people.

Only two tickets were issued at the time, but Manitoba Justice Minister Cameron Friesen said this week that enforcement officials were at the event, keeping a low profile while gathering video footage of who was there and what they were doing.

As of Friday, 20 tickets for $1,296 — the amount an individual can be fined for violating public health rules — have been issued as a result of the video evidence, the province said in a news release.

The event is still under investigation and more fines are expected to be dished out, the release says.

The province warns that enforcement officers will be present at any rallies or large gatherings taking place this weekend. They will be monitoring those events, including collection video evidence, to punish non-compliance with the public health order, the release says.

Manitobans are encouraged to report non-compliance by submitting a form on the province's website, or by calling 204-945-3744 or 1-866-626-4862 (toll-free) and pressing option three on the call menu.