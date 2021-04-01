Schools in Winnipeg and Brandon, as well as in the Garden Valley and Red River Valley school divisions, will stick with remote learning for the remainder of the school year, as the province continues to deal with high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

However, beginning June 14, schools in remote learning will be able to reopen to small groups for in-person support, clinical support, assessments and transition planning, unless otherwise directed by the province, Education Minister Cliff Cullen said at a news conference Thursday.

That will allow five to six students at a time, per classroom, to meet with teachers and "end the year on a positive note," Cullen said. The limited return will be optional, he said.

"While this is not the end of the year we all would have wanted, we still have half of Manitoba schools with students attending regularly," said Cullen.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba's deputy chief public health officer, said the province's data shows that 21 per cent of overall COVID-19 cases in Manitoba are in school-aged children.

Winnipeg and Brandon schools were moved to remote learning on May 12, followed on May 18 by those in the Garden Valley and Red River school divisions.

That was initially set to last until at least May 30, but officials extended remote learning until at least June 7 for those schools. Dauphin schools were to stay closed until June 9.

More to come

Read previous story below:

Manitoba's education minister and the acting deputy chief public health officer for the province will make an announcement about schools today.

The news conference with Cliff Cullen and Dr. Jazz Atwal will take place at 1:30 p.m. CT. CBC News will live stream it here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

The announcement comes one week after Premier Brian Pallister and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin extended remote learning for hundreds of schools.

They said schools in Winnipeg, Brandon and the Red River Valley and Garden Valley school divisions will stick with remote learning until at least June 7. Dauphin schools were to stay closed until June 9.

On Thursday, the province announced that schools in Morden will move to remote learning effective Monday, June 7, and will stay closed to in-person classes until Monday, June 21.

Schools were moved to remote learning on May 12. That was initially until at least May 30, but officials extended remote learning at the end of last month, as Manitoba's health-care system buckled under the weight of increasingly ill COVID-19 patients.

Nearly 400 schools continue to teach online, though some rural schools remain open to in-person learning.

As of Tuesday, 170 schools had one or more reported cases of COVID-19. There have been 335 positive school cases in the past two weeks, nearly 90 per cent of those among students, the provincial government's school cases dashboard says.

Though Manitoba's overall case counts appear to have plateaued recently, the seven-day average remains high, at about 320 as of Tuesday. Manitoba's overcrowded hospitals are expected to see patient numbers continue to rise in the coming weeks.

Manitoba has already sent over three dozen COVID-19 patients out of the province, primarily to Ontario but also to Saskatchewan, to receive critical care.

Alberta is the latest province expected to take in Manitoba patients.

More from CBC Manitoba: