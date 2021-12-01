Manitoba COVID-19 update comes as child vaccination campaign continues, omicron variant concerns grow

Manitoba public health officials are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update today, just days into the vaccination campaign for kids in the province.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba's vaccine task force, will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. CT. CBC News will live stream it here, on CBC Gem and on Facebook.

The announcement comes about one week after vaccination appointments opened up for kids five to 11.

The percentage of children vaccinated hasn't been reflected in provincial data yet, but more than 20,000 appointments were booked in the first 24 hours or so early last week. There are about 125,000 children in the five to 11 age group.

Since that campaign started, the World Health Organization has announced the discovery of a new variant of concern. The B.1.1.529 or omicron variant, detected in South Africa recently, has a series of mutations that have experts worried about the implications of its spread.

Little is known yet about exactly how transmissible or deadly it is compared to other variants, but the WHO announcement influenced a range of countries, including Canada, to announce strict border controls in recent days.

Canada banned travel of foreign nationals from seven countries in southern Africa and rolled out additional testing requirements for travellers returning from those countries.

Officials are sequencing all positive travel-related COVID-19 test results to monitor for the presence of omicron in Manitoba.

No cases have been confirmed yet in the province as of Tuesday, though a few have emerged in other parts of the country, including in Ottawa and Quebec.

Meanwhile, Manitoba's third-dose campaign continues for certain high-priority at-risk groups amid the fourth wave.

The provincial test positivity rate sat at 5.2 per cent yesterday. Winnipeg's rate, which wasn't updated Tuesday, sat at 2.7 per cent on Monday. A disproportionate number of cases continue to stem from the Southern and Northern health regions.

Of the 128 cases reported yesterday, over half were in people not vaccinated. Just over 40 per cent were in people who are double vaccinated and the rest were in Manitobans who are partially vaccinated.

At least 1,319 Manitobans have died due to COVID-19.