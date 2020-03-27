Manitoba records 2nd death from COVID-19

Manitoba has confirmed a second death related to COVID-19, public health officials announced Friday.

The patient was a man in his 50s in the Winnipeg region, said Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer. The man had underlying health conditions and was admitted to an intensive care unit prior to his death, Roussin said.

Nine people are in hospital for the deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday.

Six of those people are in intensive care, Roussin said.

"These are challenging times for us all. We're seeing our case numbers continually grow. We are seeing severe outcomes, which is quite distressing to many Manitobans," Roussin said.

"But again, this is not the time for fear. This is the time for our actions."

The province announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing Manitoba's total of confirmed and probable cases to 182.

There are now six cases in the province currently believed to be "pop-up" cases of community transmission, where public health officials have not been able to identify a known transmission chain. Roussin said investigation into one of those cases is still in its early stages.

Nearly 12,000 tests for COVID-19 have been completed by the province's Cadham lab, including 634 Thursday.

On Friday, a second Manitoba care home confirmed one of its staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.

Actionmarguerite St-Vital said residents at its 450 River Rd. location who are showing symptoms of respiratory illness are being tested for COVID-19, among other illnesses. The infected Actionmarguerite staff member's last day at work was Monday, the care home wrote on its website.

The worker was not a direct care provider to residents, the home said. The centre is now suspending admissions and residents are being asked to self-isolate in their rooms.

Roussin said he couldn't comment on that case Friday, but that he'd have more information on Saturday.

On Thursday, public health officials announced nine residents of a Gimli care home were showing symptoms and being tested for COVID-19, after a worker at the Betel Home Gimli tested positive for the disease.

Seven of those nine patients have now tested negative for COVID-19, Roussin said Friday.

A patient at Riverview Health Centre also tested positive, Roussin said. Public health officials believe no other patients were exposed.

Dozens of Manitoba health-care providers are currently self-isolating due to possible exposure to the virus, according to reports from unions.

On Friday, Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Shared Health, said she wasn't aware of the exact number because it's constantly changing.

"There's no doubt that having those people in self-isolation does challenge the system, but they are always looking at solutions," she said.

Manitoba's health-care system has received donations of 2,570 N95 masks, 3,110 surgical and procedure masks, 9,300 gloves and 202 bottles of hand sanitizer, the province said Friday.

"Working together is how the province is going to get through this," Siragusa said.

Roussin was once again asked Friday about expanding Manitoba's restrictions on who can get tested to include people who are not showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Testing those people would not be reliable, he said, because someone without symptoms who has the new coronavirus may test negative while the virus is incubating.

"There's no benefit in testing a person without symptoms," he said.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of Manitoba's First Nations, Roussin said Friday. First Nations were among communities hit hard by H1N1 in 2009.

Roussin said he's not aware of how many people living in First Nations have been tested for the disease. He had previously said tests from First Nations are being prioritized at Cadham.

There are currently no dedicated testing sites in Manitoba's First Nations. Conversations are underway to about setting one up, Siragusa said, and details will be released in the coming days.

When asked how the province compares to other COVID-19-impacted communities, Roussin said Manitoba has been consistent with other jurisdictions, with roughly 15 to 20 per cent of patients experiencing serious illness and a case fatality rate of one to two per cent.

"None of this is a statistic for us," he said. "These are Manitobans that we've lost."

Public health experts and front-line workers are working around the clock to prevent further deaths, he said. He repeated his plea to Manitobans to help curb the spread of the virus.

"By staying home, we are interrupting the transmission of this virus. [By] staying home and practising social distancing, all Manitobans are doing their part to limit the number of days like today," he said.

"We all have a role in preventing days like today."