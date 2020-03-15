No new cases of coronavirus in Manitoba as of Monday, provincial officials say
CBC will live stream briefing on COVID-19
There are no new cases of coronavirus in Manitoba as of Monday morning, the province's top public health official said in a daily brief on COVID-19.
Daycares will remain open but officials will revisit this as the situation is rapidly evolving, Dr. Brent Roussin said during a media briefing.
Roussin also discouraged large public gatherings for St. Patrick's Day as they would make it impossible to practice social distancing and prolonged, close contact.
"There will be a time where we get back to those activities, now is not that time," he said.
Provincial officials will hold their daily briefing about COVID-19 in Manitoba at 11 a.m.
Manitoba health officials have identified seven cases of COVID-19 so far. The province has indicated that all cases are travel-related.
As of Sunday, Winnipeg's four dedicated testing sites have seen 900 patients in the past three days, including 268 on Saturday.
Another centre is opening in Thompson's Plaza Mall on Monday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Health Links received more than 1,000 calls on Saturday, and more staff members are still being added to help deal with the spike in calls.
An online self-assessment tool people can use instead of calling Health Links should be ready to use for COVID-19 screening within the next couple of days, Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Manitoba Shared Health, said on Sunday.
