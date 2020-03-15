No new cases of coronavirus in Manitoba as of Monday, provincial officials say

There are no new cases of coronavirus in Manitoba as of Monday morning, the province's top public health official said in a daily brief on COVID-19.

Daycares will remain open but officials will revisit this as the situation is rapidly evolving, Dr. Brent Roussin said during a media briefing.

Roussin also discouraged large public gatherings for St. Patrick's Day as they would make it impossible to practice social distancing and prolonged, close contact.

"There will be a time where we get back to those activities, now is not that time," he said.

Read our previous story below:

Provincial officials will hold their daily briefing about COVID-19 in Manitoba at 11 a.m.

CBC News will live stream the briefing here and on Facebook.

Manitoba health officials have identified seven cases of COVID-19 so far. The province has indicated that all cases are travel-related.

As of Sunday, Winnipeg's four dedicated testing sites have seen 900 patients in the past three days, including 268 on Saturday.

Another centre is opening in Thompson's Plaza Mall on Monday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Health Links received more than 1,000 calls on Saturday, and more staff members are still being added to help deal with the spike in calls.

An online self-assessment tool people can use instead of calling Health Links should be ready to use for COVID-19 screening within the next couple of days, Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Manitoba Shared Health, said on Sunday.