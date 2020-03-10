3 more presumptive cases of COVID-19 identified in Manitoba

The Manitoba government has identified three more presumptive cases of COVID-19, it announced at a news conference today.

The update brings the number of cases identified in the province to seven.

The fifth case is a man in his 70s, and the sixth case is a woman in her 70s who the province said was likely exposed to the virus through recent travel. The seventh case is a woman in her 50s.

Patient contact and public health investigations are ongoing.

Winnipeg's four dedicated testing sites for COVID-19 have seen 900 patients in the past three days, including 268 on Saturday.

Health Links, meanwhile, received more than 1,000 calls on Saturday, and more staff members are still being added to help deal with the spike in calls.

The province is advising all Manitobans to cancel or postpone any non-essential international travel. Public health officials are also recommending all international travellers should self-isolate and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after returning to Canada.

