Manitoba establishing checkpoints at provincial borders to warn travellers about COVID-19 risks

The Manitoba government is deploying provincial employees to five provincial border checkpoints, and will provide signage at airports, to inform travellers about the risk of COVID-19.

The checkpoints are operational as of now, Infrastrucutre Minister Ron Schuler announced during a Friday afternoon teleconference.

The campaign will include signage at the Winnipeg and Brandon airports, as well as checkpoints at the following locations:

Ontario border: Trans-Canada Highway east (West Hawk Lake/Falcon Lake).

Saskatchewan border: Trans-Canada Highway west (west of Kirkella/Elkhorn/Virden). Highway 16 (west of Russell). Highway 5W (west of Roblin). Highway 2 (west of Sinclair/Reston/Souris).



Schuler says the checkpoints will alert travellers to the need for self-isolation and other pressing health information concerning the coronavirus. The province chose the provincial boundary crossings with the heaviest traffic, he says.

No travellers will be denied entry into Manitoba, and at this point in time, the province has no intention of closing its borders, or testing travellers at provincial border crossings.

Schuler added that staff will approach every driver entering into Manitoba, no matter how frequently they enter the province.

"If you're on two wheels or you're on 18 … you're going to get one of these" information pamphlets, Schuler said.