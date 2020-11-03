The latest on COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in Manitoba

Manitoba is in the midst of the worst COVID-19 numbers it's seen since the pandemic began.

On Monday, the province reported 241 new cases and five new deaths — four of which are linked to outbreaks at health-care centres or personal care homes in Winnipeg, said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief public health officer.

The new case numbers continue a trend of triple-digit daily announcements in recent weeks, with a record-shattering 480 new cases on Friday. The epicentre of that growth has been in Winnipeg, where the test positivity rate is 9.8 per cent (compared to nine per cent provincewide).

The province is facing ongoing outbreaks at more than a dozen personal care homes and other sites, including two Winnipeg hospitals, four schools and nine correctional facilities, along with rising cases in some First Nations.

Strain on the health-care system is mounting as more Manitobans are hospitalized for COVID-19, prompting some health-care workers to voice concern about hospital and health-care system capacity.

Across Canada, many jurisdictions are facing high numbers of COVID-19 cases. As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, provinces and territories had reported a cumulative total of 239,143 confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases, including 199,515 listed as recovered or resolved.

Latest outbreak numbers, at a glance

Health care

COVID-19 outbreaks were declared in four Manitoba health-care centres in the past month, as of Nov. 2. Those are:

Care homes

Manitoba has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at more than a dozen care homes in the province. The outbreaks have resulted in at least 355 cases and 37 deaths as of Nov. 2.

The deadliest outbreak at a Manitoba care home is at Parkview Place in Winnipeg, owned by private company Revera. But the largest outbreak at a care home in the province is at Maples Long-Term Care Home, also in Winnipeg.

Here's the full list of outbreaks at personal care homes in Manitoba that were active as of Nov. 2:

Manitoba had confirmed at least 355 cases of COVID-19 in personal care homes as of Nov. 2, according to data from the province. This data only includes numbers for personal care home outbreaks that are still considered active, therefore it does not reflect the total number of personal care home cases in the province overall. (Province of Manitoba)

Schools

Manitoba currently has COVID-19 active outbreaks at four schools, and one school where an outbreak has been declared over. A COVID-19 outbreak is declared at a school when there is evidence of transmission at the school — that is, if there is evidence that someone became infected by someone else while at the school.

The province's first school outbreak was at Winnipeg's John Pritchard School, which was linked to at least 26 cases of COVID-19. It was declared over on Oct. 20 .

In addition to outbreaks, the province has posted dozens of possible exposures at schools across Manitoba on its website — including more than 150 exposures at schools in the Winnipeg health region since Sept. 25.

You can find the full list of possible exposures, including school exposures, on the province's website.

First Nations

A total of 24 Manitoba First Nations have reported cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the Assembly of Manitoba First Nations and the Manitoba First Nations COVID-19 Pandemic Response Coordination Team, although the organizations won't specify which ones.

Most of those communities — 17 in total — had active cases as of Friday, the most recent day for which data is available.

As of Friday, there were 516 active cases of COVID-19 among First Nations people in the province, the pandemic response team says. The most recent data from the federal First Nations and Inuit Health Branch says 171 of those cases are on-reserve.

Manitoba First Nations are reporting a higher test positivity rate than the province overall. As of Friday, the test positivity rate for First Nations people was 11 per cent, the pandemic response team said, compared to nine per cent Manitoba-wide on Monday.

Some First Nations have introduced stringent measures to reduce, including Pimicikamak, which went into lockdown last week. As of Saturday, Pimicikamak was linked to 23 cases including 15 within the community itself.

Aid from the First Nations pandemic response team, as well as assistance from the Red Cross and isolation tents from the federal government, have been deployed to First Nations including Little Grand Rapids, where over 30 people tested positive, and York Factory, where a family of seven tested positive after a trip to Winnipeg.

Correctional facilities

As of Nov. 2, there were active cases of COVID-19 in nine Manitoba correctional facilities. The greatest caseload by far is at Headingley Correctional Centre, where an outbreak was declared on Oct. 13.

Outbreaks have also been declared at the Women's Correctional Centre in Headingley on Nov. 1 and the Agassiz Youth Centre in Portage la Prairie on Oct. 24.

Here's the full list of correctional facilities that had cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 2: