114 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Manitoba on Wednesday

There are 114 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Wednesday, the province's online coronavirus dashboard says.

The number of deaths linked to the illness remains 1,211.

Roughly three-quarters of the new coronavirus cases were in people who were not fully immunized against the illness, the province's vaccine status dashboard says.

Of those people, eight hadn't yet reached full immunity from both shots and 77 hadn't been vaccinated at all.

The Southern Health region has the largest proportion of Manitoba's new COVID-19 infections, with 44 new cases.

The Winnipeg health region has 25, the Northern Health Region has 21, the Prairie Mountain Health region has 16 and the Interlake-Eastern health region has eight, the dashboard says.

There are now 86 people in Manitoba hospitals after getting COVID-19, up four since Tuesday. Of them, 20 are in intensive care units, up one, the dashboard says.

People who aren't fully vaccinated also make up a large chunk of those in hospital.

Of Manitoba's 48 active COVID-19 cases in hospital, nearly 80 per cent aren't fully immunized. Among the 14 active cases in intensive care, none are fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, 84.9 per cent of eligible Manitobans have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.4 per cent are fully immunized, the province's online vaccine dashboard says.

Manitoba's five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is now three per cent, the dashboard says, up from 2.8 per cent on Tuesday.

There were 3,113 tests for the illness completed in the province on Tuesday.

Manitoba also reported an overall increase of 18 in the number of cases linked to more contagious coronavirus variants, the province's online variant dashboard says.

That dashboard shows 18 new cases still listed as unspecified, while the number of cases linked to the alpha variant dropped by one and the number linked to the gamma variant increased by one.

There are now 668 active cases of the illness in Manitoba, including 281 linked to variants.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 58,564 people in the province have recovered from the illness, the dashboard says.