2 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Tuesday

Manitoba announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Both patients are men in their 40s in the Southern Health region, provincial data says.

There are now 12 active cases in the province. The total number of confirmed and probable cases is 297.

Seven Manitobans have died since the pandemic began and 278 have recovered.

No patients are currently hospitalized or in intensive care.

On Monday, 406 tests were done, bringing the province's total to 45,099 since early February.

