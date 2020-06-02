Skip to Main Content
2 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Tuesday
Manitoba·New

2 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Tuesday

Manitoba announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
CBC News ·
A COVID-19 swab test inside a vial is shown in this April file photo from B.C. Manitoba announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Manitoba announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Both patients are men in their 40s in the Southern Health region, provincial data says.

There are now 12 active cases in the province. The total number of confirmed and probable cases is 297.

Seven Manitobans have died since the pandemic began and 278 have recovered.

No patients are currently hospitalized or in intensive care.

On Monday, 406 tests were done, bringing the province's total to 45,099 since early February.

Latest local news:

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News