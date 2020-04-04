Skip to Main Content
Public health officials to give update on COVID-19 in Manitoba
Manitoba·New

Manitoba chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Shared Health chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa will do their daily briefing on COVID-19 in the province at 1 p.m. CT. It will be live streamed here.

CBC News ·
Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Shared Health, and Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speak during a COVID-19 update on March 26. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Public health officials announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 over the long weekend, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases in the province to 242.

Four Manitobans with COVID-19 have died since the pandemic began.

 

