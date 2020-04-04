Public health officials to give update on COVID-19 in Manitoba

Manitoba chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Shared Health chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa will do their daily briefing on COVID-19 in the province at 1 p.m. CT.

CBC News will live stream the news conference here.

Public health officials announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 over the long weekend, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases in the province to 242.

Four Manitobans with COVID-19 have died since the pandemic began.