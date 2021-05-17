Memorial Park heart installation commemorates 1,000 plus Manitoba COVID-19 victims

Hearts representing more than 1,000 Manitoban lives lost to COVID-19 dot the ground at Memorial Park as students at Gordon Bell High School launch a similar project commemorating the victims of the pandemic.

Some of the hearts bear the names of individuals who have died, others are marked simply with the words "Oma" or "Kokum."

The project launched in February, with an installation of 200 hearts planted in the snow along Winnipeg's Assiniboine River trail. At the time, Manitoba had 866 COVID-related deaths.

It has now moved to the Memorial Park garden at the corner of Osborne Street and Broadway.

The project is led by Communities Not Cuts, a volunteer group of labour and community activists that has organized campaigns opposing provincial government cuts to jobs and services.

Some of the hearts bear the names of people who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Manitoba. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The group wanted to create a space where people could express their grief collectively, since public health regulations forbid gathering in large groups, said Shawn Kettner, a co-ordinator involved in the group's "suppress the virus" campaign.

"It's a part of who we are and we need to mourn and we need to mourn together," she said.

The group is also supporting students at Gordon Bell High School with their installation of hearts along the school fence. Other schools are invited to create their own installations or to contribute to the one at Gordon Bell.

Visual arts teacher Mirae Young reached out to Kettner after seeing the installation by the river, Kettner said.

"She was talking about her community, how the students in her school have been directly affected," she said.

"There have been staff and there have been students who have lost family members either here in Winnipeg or far away."

The project has provided students and staff "with an opportunity to pause and process together the losses that they're all going through, and to talk about the fact that they hadn't had the opportunity to go through our normal rituals," Kettner said.

Kettner had originally wanted to plant the hearts in front of the Legislative Building, but she said the provincial government turned down her request.

The installation will remain in Memorial Park until May 28 but will have to move after that, Kettner said.

Participants are asked to make their hearts out of durable, weather-resistant material and attach it to a stick so that it can be planted.

As of Sunday, 1,010 people had died from COVID-19 in Manitoba.