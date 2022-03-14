2 years into the pandemic, Manitobans take a look back

Just over two years ago, Manitoba saw its first COVID-19 case — and residents across the province hunkered down for the first of many partial lockdowns.

Through it all, Manitobans had to find different ways to cope and try to stay calm.

CBC News asked some Manitobans to reflect on their lives since the start of the pandemic. Here's what some of them had to say.

'Create, fail and try again'

'I am living in the moment now more than ever, all because of the pandemic,' Roxana Castilla says. (Submitted by Roxana Castillo)

For Roxana Castillo, the pandemic made her realize the importance of family. She moved from Brandon to Winnipeg to be closer to friends and family.

"The pandemic taught me to take risks, create, fail and try again," said Castillo.

Now when she sees an opportunity, she takes it. Even if she fails, she reminds herself that she at least tried.

"I mean, what's the worst that could happen? Just go for it!"

Castillo had a ukulele for about seven years. She always told herself that she would learn how to use it soon. Thanks to the pandemic, Castillo now knows how to play many songs.

Small acts of kindness

Margaret Murray says she communicated more with family through the pandemic. (Submitted by Margaret Murray)

Margaret Murray says the pandemic taught her to communicate more.

"I felt like I was reaching out to talk to my mom daily," she said.

Murray's mom lives in a nursing home in Prince Edward Island. The nursing staff set up FaceTime so that families could see each other. This was not an option in previous years.

"Staying connected with family members and friends more than ever during such a time was crucial," Murray said.

"It only takes a small act of kindness to let your loved ones know you are here for them."

Murray believes the pandemic gave her and her family a chance to relax and take it one step at a time.

Pandemic helps dream wedding happen

'The pandemic made it happen for us!' Karyn Gagon says of her small pandemic wedding. (Submitted by Karyn Gagon)

Karyn Gordon says public health restrictions actually helped her plan her dream wedding.

Gagnon and her husband, Ryan Kyba, always wanted a small, intimate wedding. Gagon knew it would have been difficult to have a small wedding.

"We used the pandemic to our advantage, we got married how we had always hoped we would," said Gordon.

"The pandemic made it happen for us!"

Gagon tells CBC News that she believes everyone should be able to celebrate their wedding in whichever way they prefer.

More connection, less exercise

More people were getting out of the house and gathering as COVID-19 social distancing restrictions eased. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Toby McCrae also told CBC News that the pandemic brought into focus for her how important close relationships were for her well-being.

"I think that we actually communicated more than usual," she said.

Every Friday for about a year, McCrae and her family would gather together on Zoom to catch up and talk about life.

"We felt this possibility of maybe that we won't have access to each other," she said.

But she does wish she'd prioritized exercise during the pandemic.

"I got stuck in the routine of staying home and just did not go out for walk while I could have," she said.

She recently started getting more active, but said getting back to working from the office really helped her move more.