Lives of COVID-19 victims serve as stark reminder of pandemic's ongoing toll in Manitoba

They were parents, grandparents, children, and cousins. Some worked on the front lines in health care, others worked essential service jobs in grocery stores, but all filled a vital role in the lives of the friends and family who they left behind when COVID-19 took them.

CBC News has compiled a list of the names of 100 of the more than 1,000 Manitobans who have died as a result of COVID-19, as reported in media stories or published in obituaries.

The illness caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 claimed its first victim in Manitoba on March 26, 2020. It took nearly eight months for Manitoba to record its first 100 deaths — and a little more than six months to record 900 more.

This list represents a small fraction of that staggering loss. Here you'll find links to stories and obituaries, with more information about each person.

Take some time to read about the lives of some of the people Manitoba has lost over the past 14 months, and let their stories serve as a reminder of the terrible tragedy that this pandemic has wrought on this province.

Brandon

Alexandrine (Sandra) Marie Ross: Died on Nov. 30, 2020, at the age of 70.

Dauphin

Elmer Raymond Farmer: Died on Nov. 18, 2020, at the age of 97.

Dauphin River First Nation

Ida Beardy: Died at the age of 83.

Ida Beardy, 83, was among seven people in the community of Dauphin River First Nation who had died of COVID-19 in the two months leading up to December 2020. (Submitted by Lisa Beardy)

The tiny community of Dauphin River First Nation was devastated last December, after losing seven people to COVID-19 over two months. Pictured from left to right are Lorraine Stagg, Ida Beardy, Stanford Sumner, Walter Anderson. On bottom left are Cheryl Stagg, Edward Stagg, and Christine Sumner who all died from complications due to COVID-19. (Facebook)

Emerson

Elsie Goetz: Died on April 25, 2021, at the age of 103.

Fisher River Cree Nation

Jenn Garson Sinclair: Died on Nov. 16, 2020, at the age of 38.

Jenn Garson Sinclair, 38, was the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Manitoba at the time of her death on Nov. 16, 2020. (Conrad Garson/Facebook)

Gilbert Plains

Walter Hyrchuck: Died on May 12, 2020, at the age of 90.

Oakbank

Gerald Ziprick: Died on Dec. 16, 2020, at the age of 85.

Gerald Ziprick, 85, shown here in hospital in early 2020, died at the Kin Place personal care home Dec. 16 after contracting COVID-19. His family says it was hard to know that his symptoms were connected to COVID, since his illness gave him similar physical pain. (Submitted by Nancy Ziprick Baert)

Lisa Marie Zaretski: Died on Dec. 24, 2020, at the age of 47.

Opaskwayak Cree Nation

Garry Darwin Ross: Died on Dec. 2, 2020, at the age of 54.

Garry Ross was a proud Cree man with a deep connection to his language and the land, his family said. Ross died of COVID-19 on Dec. 2, 2002, at the age of 54. (Submitted by Rhonda Ross)

Ste. Anne

Monique Buote : Died on Nov. 3, 2020, at the age of 55.

: Died on Nov. 3, 2020, at the age of 55. Perry Geoffery Buote: Died on Nov. 19, 2020, at the age of 57.

Steinbach

Gordon Denis Gillespie: Died on Jan. 29, 2021, at the age of 83.

Winnipeg

Hilde and Robert Mock, seen in their wedding photo taken in Einbeck, West Germany, in 1956. Hilde was predeceased by her husband in 2011. (Submitted by Connie and Richard Pope)

Betty Jean Hutchinson, right, celebrated Valentine's Day with her daughter and husband in February 2020, at a time when families could still visit at Maples personal care home in Winnipeg. (Submitted by Jean Giffen)

Ruby Kraft : Died on Nov. 8, 2020, at the age of 91.

: Died on Nov. 8, 2020, at the age of 91. Christiane Bonin: Died on Nov. 10, 2020, at the age of 89.

Christiane Bonin died after contracting COVID-19 during an outbreak at Victoria General Hospital. (Submitted by Lilian Bonin)

Manuel dos Santos de Sousa Calisto : Died on Nov. 11, 2020, at the age of 88.

: Died on Nov. 11, 2020, at the age of 88. Glen Baillie: Died on Nov. 11, 2020, at the age of 88.

Glen Baillie, left, died at the Grace Hospital after getting sick with COVID-19 during the Maples personal care home outbreak. (Submitted by Kevin Baillie)

Shirley Picca, left, with Anniston, one of her three granddaughters. Picca was a cashier at a West Broadway grocery store. The 70-year-old grandmother died after getting COVID-19 and spending weeks on a ventilator in hospital. (Submitted by Shirley Picca's family)

Chun Keu Choy : Died on Dec. 5, 2020, at the age of 78.

: Died on Dec. 5, 2020, at the age of 78. Anne Stefik (Kapustiak) : Died on Dec. 5, 2020, at the age of 98.

: Died on Dec. 5, 2020, at the age of 98. Richard Martin Zimmerman: Died on Dec. 5, 2020, at the age of 66.

Richard Zimmerman, 66, loved fishing, the great outdoors and listening to CBC radio. He died on Dec. 5, 2020, after contracting COVID-19 at Charleswood Care Centre. (Submitted by Heather Castillo)

William Westervelt, 96, tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 27, 2020, while living at Park Manor care home in Winnipeg. (submitted by Lillian Westervelt)

Curtis 'Shingoose' Jonnie, pictured here performing at a Winnipeg Folk Festival workshop in 2016, was a trailblazing musician from Roseau River Anishinaabe First Nation. (David Quiring/Winnipeg Folk Festival)