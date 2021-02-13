Lives of COVID-19 victims serve as stark reminder of pandemic's ongoing toll in Manitoba
CBC has compiled a list of 100 people lost to COVID-19 — a fraction of the more than 1,000 Manitobans lost
They were parents, grandparents, children, and cousins. Some worked on the front lines in health care, others worked essential service jobs in grocery stores, but all filled a vital role in the lives of the friends and family who they left behind when COVID-19 took them.
CBC News has compiled a list of the names of 100 of the more than 1,000 Manitobans who have died as a result of COVID-19, as reported in media stories or published in obituaries.
The illness caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 claimed its first victim in Manitoba on March 26, 2020. It took nearly eight months for Manitoba to record its first 100 deaths — and a little more than six months to record 900 more.
This list represents a small fraction of that staggering loss. Here you'll find links to stories and obituaries, with more information about each person.
Take some time to read about the lives of some of the people Manitoba has lost over the past 14 months, and let their stories serve as a reminder of the terrible tragedy that this pandemic has wrought on this province.
Brandon
- Alexandrine (Sandra) Marie Ross: Died on Nov. 30, 2020, at the age of 70.
Dauphin
- Elmer Raymond Farmer: Died on Nov. 18, 2020, at the age of 97.
Dauphin River First Nation
- Ida Beardy: Died at the age of 83.
- Lorraine Stagg: Died on Oct. 30, 2020, at the age of 69.
- Stanford Sumner
- Walter Anderson
- Cheryl Stagg
- Edward Stagg
- Christine Sumner: Died on Nov. 17, 2020, at the age of 81.
Emerson
- Elsie Goetz: Died on April 25, 2021, at the age of 103.
Fisher River Cree Nation
- Jenn Garson Sinclair: Died on Nov. 16, 2020, at the age of 38.
Gilbert Plains
- Walter Hyrchuck: Died on May 12, 2020, at the age of 90.
Oakbank
- Gerald Ziprick: Died on Dec. 16, 2020, at the age of 85.
- Lisa Marie Zaretski: Died on Dec. 24, 2020, at the age of 47.
Opaskwayak Cree Nation
- Garry Darwin Ross: Died on Dec. 2, 2020, at the age of 54.
Ste. Anne
- Monique Buote: Died on Nov. 3, 2020, at the age of 55.
- Perry Geoffery Buote: Died on Nov. 19, 2020, at the age of 57.
Steinbach
- Gordon Denis Gillespie: Died on Jan. 29, 2021, at the age of 83.
Winnipeg
- Carmela Finkel (Shragge): Died on Oct. 9, 2020, at the age of 87.
- Jerry Clifford Stasiuk: Died on Oct. 17, 2020, at the age of 73.
- Herman B. Froese: Died on Oct. 20, 2020, at the age of 85.
- Gwendolyn Faith Nelko: Died on Oct. 24, 2020, at the age of 81.
- Hilde Mock: Died on Oct. 25, 2020, at the age of 84.
- Sigrun Juliana (Julie) Zatorsky (Goodman): Died on Oct. 30, 2020, at the age of 94.
- Esther Shuster: Died on Oct. 31, 2020, at the age of 87.
- Steve Hanchuk: Died on Nov. 2, 2020, at the age of 82.
- Donna Elaine O'Connell: Died on Nov. 11, 2020, at the age of 69.
- Lionel (Leo) Clarke: Died on Nov. 5, 2020, at the age of 92.
- Brenda Gregory: Died on Nov. 6, 2020, at the age of 80.
- Betty Jean Hutchinson: Died on Nov. 6, 2020, at the age of 87.
- Ruby Kraft: Died on Nov. 8, 2020, at the age of 91.
- Christiane Bonin: Died on Nov. 10, 2020, at the age of 89.
- Manuel dos Santos de Sousa Calisto: Died on Nov. 11, 2020, at the age of 88.
- Glen Baillie: Died on Nov. 11, 2020, at the age of 88.
- Frances Caroline Chanas: Died on Nov. 14, 2020.
- Walter Eschuk: Died on Nov. 14, 2020, at the age of 89.
- Wayne D. Daman-Willems: Died on Nov. 15, 2020, at the age of 74.
- Donald Frank Dillistone: Died on Nov. 15, 2020, at the age of 86.
- Evelyn Myrtle Adamson: Died on Nov. 18, 2020, at the age of 88.
- Hilda Mary Ward: Died on Nov. 19. 2020, at the age of 89.
- Ronald James Forbes: Died on Nov. 19, 2020, at the age of 82.
- Dennis Kozier: Died on Nov. 20, 2020, at the age of 72.
- Mary Shymko: Died on Nov. 21, 2020, at the age of 95.
- Norinne Greta Goulet: Died on Nov. 21, 2020, at the age of 88.
- Mary Dianne Turner (Keith): Died on Nov. 24, 2020, at the age of 88.
- Lena Parisien: Died on Nov. 24, 2020, at the age of 100.
- Dianne Jackman: Died on Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 86.
- Elmer Edward Gilbert Bresch: Died on Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 94.
- Kenneth Lawrence Foster: Died on Nov. 27, 2020, at the age of 79.
- John Farquhar Cochrane: Died on Nov. 27, 2020, at the age of 94.
- David "Dick" Dolman: Died on Nov. 27, 2020, at the age of 83.
- Sylvia Brown: Died on Nov. 28, 2020, at the age of 82.
- Katie Rogodzinski (nee Krywenko): Died on Nov. 30, 2020, at the age of 75.
- Justine Estelle Steinkopf: Died on Dec. 2, 2020, at the age of 70.
- Freda Ridgen (Niles): Died on Dec. 2, 2020, at the age of 93.
- Jean Sullivan: Died on Dec. 2, 2020, at the age of 86.
- David Richard Parkin: Died on Dec. 3, 2020, at the age of 75.
- Shirley Picca: Died on Dec. 4, 2020, at the age of 70.
- Chun Keu Choy: Died on Dec. 5, 2020, at the age of 78.
- Anne Stefik (Kapustiak): Died on Dec. 5, 2020, at the age of 98.
- Richard Martin Zimmerman: Died on Dec. 5, 2020, at the age of 66.
- Linda Muliyil: Died on Dec. 7, 2020, at the age of 78.
- Mildred Joan Cook (Kowalik): Died on Dec. 8, 2020, at the age of 69.
- Annette Rosenberg: Died on Dec. 9, 2020, at the age of 98.
- Martha Rose Ryland: Died on Dec. 11, 2020, at the age of 95.
- Bruce Ronald Feuillatre: Died on Dec. 12, 2020, at the age of 65.
- Rosaline Diawol (née Slotiuk): Died on Dec. 13, 2020, at the age of 82.
- Mary Christie Melnychenko (Craig): Died on Dec. 14, 2020, at the age of 88.
- William Westervelt: Died on Dec. 14, 2020, at the age of 96.
- Frances E. Rowlin: Died on Dec. 14, 2020, at the age of 77.
- Anna Stein (née Wiebe): Died on Dec. 16, 2020, at the age of 96.
- Virginia Rentz: Died on Dec. 17, 2020, at the age of 94.
- Mark Anthony Carreiro: Died on Dec. 19, 2020, at the age of 36.
- Harry Kutcher: Died on Dec. 19, 2020, at the age of 79.
- Anne Belton (Klassen): Died on Dec. 21, 2020, at the age of 89.
- Blaine Grapentine: Died on Dec. 22, 2020, at the age of 89.
- Robert Peter Rolfe: Died on Dec. 28, 2020, at the age of 87.
- Elizabeth (Betty) W. Gill (Stewart): Died on Jan. 1, 2021, at the age of 93.
- Leo Landry: Died on Jan. 4, 2020, at the age of 93.
- George Robertson: Died on Jan. 9, 2021, at the age of 93.
- Curtis "Shingoose" Jonnie: Died on Jan. 12, 2021, at the age of 74.
- Sofia (Sofie) Semkowski: Died on Jan. 23, 2021, at the age of 93.
- Mario Debenedictis: Died on Jan. 25, 2021, at the age of 75.
- Dorothy Jean Morris: Died on Feb. 12, 2021, at the age of 86.
- Elsie Marie Ostap: Died on Feb. 24, 2021, at the age of 90.
- Kevin James Love: Died on Feb. 27, 2021, at the age of 57.
- Douglas William Smith: Died on March 7, 2020, at the age of 78.
- Douglas Ernest Render: Died on March 12, 2021, at the age of 78.
- Mary Jennie Jaquet: Died on March 13, 2021, at the age of 92.
- Walter John Chudo: Died on March 16, 2021, at the age of 82.
- Darren Edward Greengrass: Died on April 21, 2021, at the age of 55.
- Richard Douglas Huntley: Died on April 26, 2021, at the age of 63.
- Dennis Langrell: Died on April 28, 2021, at the age of 66.
- Kim Kotelo: Died on April 30, 2021, at the age of 26.