No COVID-19 patients currently in hospital in Manitoba, and no new cases Saturday

There is no longer anyone with COVID-19 in hospital in Manitoba.

No new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were announced in a provincial news release on Saturday, which also confirmed there are currently no COVID-19 patients in hospital.

This marks the first time in almost two months Manitoba has had no one in hospital with the illness. The first report of someone hospitalized with COVID-19 in Manitoba was on March 25.

The total number of cases identified in the province since the first cases were reported on March 12 remains at 292.

The update marks the first time in almost exactly two months that Manitoba has no COVID-19 patients in hospital. (Jacques Marcoux/CBC)

One more person has recovered from the illness since Friday, which means there are now 17 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Seven people with the illness in Manitoba have died and 268 have recovered.

On Friday, 598 more laboratory tests for the virus were done, bringing the total number of Manitoba tests completed to 37,870.