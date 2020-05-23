No COVID-19 patients currently in hospital in Manitoba, and no new cases Saturday
Total number of active cases now 17
There is no longer anyone with COVID-19 in hospital in Manitoba.
No new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were announced in a provincial news release on Saturday, which also confirmed there are currently no COVID-19 patients in hospital.
This marks the first time in almost two months Manitoba has had no one in hospital with the illness. The first report of someone hospitalized with COVID-19 in Manitoba was on March 25.
The total number of cases identified in the province since the first cases were reported on March 12 remains at 292.
One more person has recovered from the illness since Friday, which means there are now 17 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
Seven people with the illness in Manitoba have died and 268 have recovered.
On Friday, 598 more laboratory tests for the virus were done, bringing the total number of Manitoba tests completed to 37,870.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.