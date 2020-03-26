Manitoba health officials to give update on COVID-19 at 11 a.m.

Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on COVID-19 in the province at 11 a.m.

At an earlier news conference on Friday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and Health Minister Cameron Friesen announced they will spend $4.5 million to deliver cognitive behavioural therapy online to address anxiety related to the pandemic.

As of Thursday, there were 36 cases of COVID-19 that had been identified in Manitoba.

More than 4,000 cases have been confirmed across Canada, while over half a million have been confirmed around the globe.

On Thursday, public health officials announced the province is expanding the criteria for testing to include symptomatic health-care workers and people who live or work in remote communities or group settings, like correctional facilities, shelters, long-term care or residential facilities and remote work camps.

