Manitoba courts preparing for partial shutdown

Most Provincial Court sittings scheduled for Tuesday will be cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All circuit courts in rural Manitoba is cancelled for March 17 only, as well as all adult and youth out of custody appearances in Provincial Court.

Most of the public had already been banned from going into courtrooms to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus.

As of Monday, only lawyers, litigants, accused, witnesses and victim service workers and members of the media were permitted to enter.

The restrictions announced Friday also affect certain trial proceedings. From now until the end of June, no jury trials will be allowed to go forward. Cases will either be ruled on by a judge alone or rescheduled to proceed at a later date.

Manitoba Courts will be posting updates online about changes to schedules for the Court of Appeal and Court of Queen's Bench.