Death of Queen Elizabeth triggers name change for Manitoba court

The name of Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench is no more.

Manitoba Justice confirmed the court has been renamed Court of King's Bench following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday. Her son, Charles, automatically became King upon her death.

"In light of the sad news respecting the Queen's passing" and in accordance with the Court of Queen's Bench Act, the court "in name and in all documents and proceedings shall be [now designated] and described as the Court of King's Bench," said a release posted to the website of the court, which is Manitoba's highest trial court.

The website itself had not yet been updated to reflect the name change as of Thursday evening.

Manitoba Justice said in addition to the website, other documentation and signage will be updated as quickly as possible.

Similar changes have already taken effect for courts in other provinces, including Alberta.

Queen Elizabeth, Canada's head of state and the longest-reigning British monarch died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.