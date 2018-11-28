There were 2,650 court cases in the province in 2016-17 that took longer than the 18-month maximum time frame for provincial courts set out by the Supreme Court, says a report from Chief Judge Margaret Wiebe.

The 2016-17 annual report for Manitoba's provincial courts, released Tuesday, highlights the system's struggles to operate within the time frame of the Jordan ruling, issued July 8, 2016.

The Supreme Court ruling said provincial court proceedings should not last longer than 18 months, while cases in Queen's Bench and other superior courts were limited to 30 months. Several cases in Manitoba have been thrown out since then for exceeding the limit.

The strict time frame forced courts to introduce changes and improve the judicial workflow, and 93 per cent of Manitoba cases in 2016-17 were completed within the limits.

Along with the introduction of the new time frame, Manitoba also got a new chief judge, as Wiebe took the chambers of Judge Ken Champagne.

Improved technology would help the system gather data for analysis to help shorten delays, Wiebe's report says.

The current lack of data prevents the courts from re-evaluating the flaws within the system and properly allocating resources toward the greatest need, the report says.

Wiebe also says the province needs funding for another senior judge salary to cover fill-ins for the 41 full-time judges when they are on either on leave or unable to work.

Specialty courts highlighted

The province's three specialty courts are successfully providing an alternative to lengthy provincial court trials and incarceration, the report says.

There are three operating across the province: the Thompson domestic violence court, the Winnipeg drug treatment court and Winnipeg mental health court.

The chief judge is considering expanding the specialty court system into different areas of the province and covering a wider variety of issues.

New traffic program

A new program started in February 2016 by the courts and Manitoba Prosecution Services saw the number of traffic cases in summary convictions court drop by about 10,000 trials.

The pre-plea triage program allows people to speak with a Crown attorney and possibly resolve the case instead of going to trial.