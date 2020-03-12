First presumptive case of coronavirus in Manitoba announced

Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen says the province has its first presumptive case of COVID-19.

Testing to confirm the case at the National Microbiology Lab will take 24 hours, Friesen said at a news conference Thursday morning. The province will inform the public of the result of that test when it's done.

The patient is a woman in her 40s who travelled to the Philippines. The woman is in stable condition and in isolation at home, Friesen said.

The health minister also announced the opening of two screening centres for coronavirus in Winnipeg. The centres will allow people with symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested in a dedicated space.

There have been 403 tests for COVID-19 in Manitoba as of March 11, up from 97 a week ago, the province said in a news release issued during the news conference, where chief provincial health officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Manitoba Shared Health, also spoke.

WATCH | Manitoba health officials announce first presumptive case of COVID-19:

The patient is a woman in her 40s who travelled to the Philippines. 3:17

Siragusa said the Winnipeg West and Fort Garry Access centres will test people showing symptoms of COVID-19 starting Thursday.

More sites are expected to do the same by the end of the week, and there are plans to expand the service to other parts of Manitoba, she said.

Testing sites are only for people with symptoms of COVID-19. Everyone else should call Health Links for advice about what to do if they think they've been in contact with someone who has the virus.

Both Access centres will be open for testing Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outside those hours, patients will be directed to an urgent care or emergency department.

The Fort Garry Access centre will test people showing symptoms of COVID-19 starting Thursday, health officials said. (John Einarson/CBC)

Results take 24 to 48 hours, and patients should self-isolate at home while they wait, health officials said.

Presumptive case

Roussin said they were notified of the presumptive case this morning.

The woman was back in Canada in self-isolation for a few days before getting tested.

She had mild symptoms and was wearing a mask when she went to be tested, health officials said. They started working this morning to trace anyone she may have had contact with.

It was expected that Manitoba would eventually have a presumptive case, and processes were in place to rapidly identify it, Roussin said.

He asked all returning international travellers to self-monitor for symptoms, and anyone coming back from Italy, Iran or China's Hubei province to self-isolate.

Roussin said the virus is spreading quickly, and advised people with upcoming travel plans to carefully consider what would happen if they were required to quarantine or self-isolate while away.

Employers should review their business continuity plans and look for ways for employees to work from home, if possible, he said.

Health officials recommend all Manitobans use social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19. These strategies include minimizing contact that is longer than 10 minutes and staying two metres away from others.

It's also recommended that people avoid greetings that involve touching (like handshakes), disinfect frequently used surfaces and consider avoiding travel or going to crowded places and events.

This advice is especially useful for people at a higher risk for severe outcomes, including people over 65 and those with underlying medical conditions or compromised immune systems.

Containment plan

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said the city's office of emergency management is collaborating with the province to monitor the virus now that a presumptive case has been detected.

"Community health and well-being is our top priority," Bowman said in a statement Thursday. "While the news of Winnipeg's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 may be unsettling, citizens should rest assured that all necessary steps are being taken to protect the health and safety of our citizens."

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said the province is considering taking measures at the legislature and Crown corporations to contain the virus, although he didn't provide details. Health officials will announce those plans later Thursday, he said.

Pallister said he's worried about seniors, whom the virus seems to be hitting particularly hard.

"I've had numerous interactions in the last number of days with Manitobans, as have my colleagues, expressing their fears, their concerns on various levels for family, for travel," he said.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says health officials will unveil plans for new protocols at the legislature to contain the spread of COVID-19. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Health Minister Friesen said Manitobans should know that the vast majority of people who contract the virus will experience mild to moderate symptoms and will recover.

Declining to shake hands, washing your hands and staying home when you're sick can go a long way to slow the spread of the virus, Friesen said.

Manitoba has been able to learn from other jurisdictions that already had detected cases of the virus to inform the provincial plan for COVID-19, he said.

Siragusa said one of the aspects of that plan was making sure there are enough ventilators available in the province to help people who contract the virus. There are currently 243 ventilators in Manitoba, plus the ones already in operating rooms — and there are another 20 on order, she said.

The province also has had conversations with First Nations and Inuit Health about how to make people in northern and remote communities aware of how to prevent and identify the virus, she said.

The province is ordering supplies on behalf of those communities, and will work with anyone from those communities who needs acute care.