10 people tested, 0 cases confirmed: Manitoba insists local risk of coronavirus still low

Ten people have been tested for coronavirus in Manitoba, but the provincial government says there are no diagnosed cases in the province so far.

The risk of contracting the novel coronavirus remains low in the province, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial health officer, stressed again during a media briefing Friday.

"I think anytime you see a new virus like this it does instill that fear in individuals ... but if you look at the risk compared to influenza, certainly influenza risk is much higher to Manitobans right now," he said.

Roussin couldn't say the ages of the 10 Manitobans who have been tested for coronavirus, but said they showed symptoms and either recently returned from the country or had been in contact with someone who had.

He added that no one who had been tested for the virus was at high risk of contracting it. He said they were tested out of an abundance of caution.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, says the risk of coronavirus to people in the province is low. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency over the outbreak that started in China.

China has reported more than 30,000 cases and more than 600 deaths. Outside China, there are 270 cases reported in 24 countries and one death.

In Canada, seven cases have been reported — three in Ontario and four in British Columbia. Nobody has died.

To prevent the spread of the disease, the Public Health Agency of Canada is asking travellers who visited the areas of China where the outbreak originated — the city of Wuhan and Hubei province — to isolate themselves for 14 days after their arrival in Canada.

Travellers who returned from the rest of mainland China are asked to self-monitor themselves for two weeks.

If recent travellers from China develop a fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, the Manitoba government asks them to call their local urgent care centre or emergency department.