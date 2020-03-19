Manitoba to open beds in previous women's centre at HSC to ensure COVID-19 capacity

Changes are coming to Health Sciences Centre that will allow some patients to be moved into the previous women's centre pavilion to ensure capacity for COVID-19 patients, Health Minister Cameron Friesen says.

Friesen said the plans are proactive and follow the lead of other jurisdictions to ensure capacity is there if required.

The province now has 265 ventilators after receiving 27 more, with more on the way, Friesen said at the Thursday news conference about coronavirus in Manitoba.

There are 17 known presumptive and lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of Thursday morning.

Some doctor's appointments are being done remotely using digital services, Friesen said.

Agencies that offer day programs through community living disability services for adults are being asked to limit services.

As of Thursday, there are nine test sites in the province currently: four in Winnipeg, and one each in Brandon, Selkirk, Thompson, Flin Flon and The Pas.

