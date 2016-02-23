'Bigger than hockey': Hockey Manitoba cancels seasons amid COVID-19 concerns

Scores of young Manitoba athletes won't be able to finish off their seasons as planned after a number of governing sports organizations decided to cancel events amid growing coronavirus concerns.

Provincial health officials announced the first three presumptive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, and within hours Hockey Manitoba pulled the plug on all of its sanctioned games and events for the remainder of the season.

The executive director of Hockey Manitoba said it was a difficult, unprecedented decision that was made in consultation with Hockey Canada and in the interest of all players and fans.

"If you said to someone that you're cancelling hockey I don't know if they'd believe you," Peter Woods said.

"But I think if you step back and you look at it from outside, and recognize that this is bigger than hockey and it's about the safety of people and their well-being and their health, it was a relatively easy decision in that respect."

Although some games were still being played shortly after the decision was announced, Hockey Manitoba said the cancellation of the season will take full effect on Friday.

The announcement mirrors moves at the pro levels as well. The NBA and NHL suspended their seasons on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

"It impacts everything," said Hockey Manitoba president Paul Whitehead. "It's huge."

He said all minor hockey in the province has come to a standstill, including the 35,000 players and members of Hockey Manitoba.

Other leagues have also cancelled or postponed seasons until further notice.

Following the lead of its parent league in the CHL, the Western Hockey League will also pause its season. The Brandon Wheat Kings and Winnipeg Ice play in the WHL.

The Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association has cancelled high school basketball and hockey championships, along with badminton and other school sports.

The national 2020 U Sports men's volleyball championships are scheduled to go ahead at the University of Manitoba this weekend, though they'll be played without an audience. U Sports said in a release Thursday only team members and staff will be allowed in.