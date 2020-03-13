4th case of COVID-19 identified in Manitoba

Manitoba has identified a fourth case of the novel coronavirus, public health officials said Friday.

The patient involved in the presumptive case is a Winnipeg man in his 40s, who may have been exposed to COVID-19 while recently travelling through South Korea, the Philippines and Japan, the province said in a news release.

That means as of Friday afternoon, Manitoba has one confirmed COVID-19 case and three presumptive positive cases.

The province's first case, involving a woman in her 40s who recently travelled to the Philippines, has been confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab.

The two other presumptive cases are men in their 30s, living within the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority district. They were also likely exposed to the virus while travelling, the province says.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the province recommends people practise social distancing, wash their hands, stay home if they're not feeling well and only travel outside the province if necessary.

The province also announced Friday it will suspend classes in Manitoba K-12 schools from March 23 until April 13.

More information on COVID-19 in Manitoba is available at the province's website.