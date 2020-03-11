As concerns and cases of COVID-19 spread around the world and in Canada, Manitoba is getting ready to handle an outbreak.

Here's a rundown on what Manitobans need to know about COVID-19 planning, what to do if they think they're sick and how the province is preparing.

So far, no cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the province.

Should I be worried?

Right now, the risk to Manitobans is low, public health officials say.

That said, Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief medical officer, says the risk is increasing given events in Canada and around the world.

"We must continue to prepare for this virus in Manitoba," he said in a news release on March 10.

As of March 5, the last Manitoba update, the province had tested nearly 100 people for the virus, but there are still no confirmed cases.

The province has been doing weekly updates on the status of testing each Thursday.

How can I protect myself?

Follow standard flu or cold prevention techniques. That means washing your hands often, using soap and warm water, for at least 20 seconds before drying thoroughly.

Cough or sneeze into your sleeve, or use a tissue (which you should then throw out, before washing your hands). If you're sick, stay home from work. If you have kids, make sure they avoid sharing food or drinks, or anything that goes into their mouths, with others.

For now, Manitoba's Health Minister Cameron Friesen has said there's no need to start stockpiling groceries or other gear in preparation for isolation — despite advice from federal health minister Patty Hajdu, who said in February it would be wise for Canadians to set aside a week's supply of medicine and food.

Friesen has said, however, it's always smart to ensure you have a good supply of any medications you take.

What should I do if I think I have COVID-19?

The first thing you should do — if it's not an emergency — is call Health Links - Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or toll-free 1-888-315-9257. The service is available 24/7 and staffed by nurses.

The nurse will ask you a series of six questions about your symptoms, your travel history and possible exposures to figure out whether you need to be tested or start self-monitoring. You can find the questions here.

Depending on your answers, they may advise you to monitor your symptoms on your own, staying in self-isolation or go to the hospital to get tested.

But if you have to go to the hospital, you or the nurse you're talking to must phone ahead to let health-care workers at that centre know that you're coming. When you arrive, you'll be given a mask to wear and put in isolation, to ensure no one else gets sick.

If it is an emergency, the province says to call 911 before you go to an emergency department or urgent care centre.

Don't show up without calling ahead first, so the centre can get ready for your arrival.

How does testing work in Manitoba?

The province is now testing everyone who has symptoms and has travelled internationally, as well as all severely ill individuals admitted to ICUs, Dr. Brent Roussin said on March 10. Soon, he said, the province will start testing all samples taken from people with respiratory symptoms for COVID-19.

If you need to be tested, a health-care worker will take a nasopharyngeal swab which involves sticking a long, skinny Q-tip into your nose and throat. They'll send that to a lab to be tested. The swabs don't require specialized training or equipment, and can be taken at basically any hospital or clinic before being processed at the Cadham Provincial Lab.

If the swab comes up as possible coronavirus, it'll get sent to the national lab to make sure. If your symptoms are severe, health-care workers may request deep lung specimens, too.

Results should come in about 24 hours. Roussin said the province's lab has ramped up capacity to do testing.

While you're waiting for your results, you'll be asked to self-isolate and self-monitor. Manitoba Health cautions that this process can be stressful, so don't neglect your mental health. Connect with friends and family by phone, email or social media, and focus on hobbies or tasks while you wait.

What's self-monitoring?

If you haven't shown symptoms yet but you were exposed to the virus, or potentially exposed, you might be asked to self-monitor. You could also be asked to do this while you're in self-isolation.

Self-monitoring means monitoring your general well-being to see if symptoms develop. It also means taking your temperature twice daily . You might be asked to avoid taking acetaminophen or ibuprofen, which could hide symptoms like fever. If you develop a fever of 38 C or higher, or if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, you need to self-isolate right away — avoid physical contact with others — and get tested. That's when you'd call Health Links, to give them time to let the healthcare facility know to expect you and prepare for your arrival.

The symptoms you need to be watching for are fever, cough, shortness of breath or breathing difficulties, muscle aches, weakness, headache, sore throat, runny nose or diarrhea.

Self-isolation means staying home and keeping yourself out of situations where you might infect other people. That means you can't go anywhere you might be in contact with people — or, basically, anywhere.

You'll need to limit contact with people who haven't been exposed, even if they're family members or people you live with. If you need groceries or supplies, ask friends or family to pick them up for you, or use a grocery delivery or pickup service, and instruct whoever drops them off to leave the package at your door to avoid direct contact. If you have service providers who come into your home, cancel it if you can. If they provide necessary care, like home care, you need to notify them. Otherwise, no visitors.

If you live with someone, avoid situations where you could have close contact, avoid sharing household items and wash items thoroughly with soap and warm water after using them. Stay in your own room or separated from others — at least two meters or six feet away. If you can, use a separate bathroom, flush with the toilet lid shut and clean everything frequently. Clean commonly-touched objects like door knobs and computers regularly, and wear disposable gloves while you clean. Ensure your home is properly ventilated by opening windows and doors if weather allows.

You still need wash your hands regularly and cover up coughs and sneezes.

Does the province have enough equipment to deal with COVID-19?

Health Minister Cameron Friesen says Manitoba, like other provinces, is taking inventory of the personal protective equipment and other supplies currently in the province, and planning for what else would be needed if there's an outbreak here. Personal protective equipment, also called PPE, includes special masks, N95 respirators, gloves, gowns and eye protection.

Friesen said the province currently has enough equipment in stock for months to come. But, out of an "abundance of caution," he said the province is buying more.

The province will spend roughly $35.2 million to buy supplies that can go to regional health authorities, service delivery organizations, personal care homes and fee-for-service clinics. The equipment ordered will also include disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.

How is the province preparing for COVID-19?

Right now, the province is using a containment strategy — meaning it's focused on reducing opportunities for COVID-19 to spread within the community — based on the understanding that the virus is primarily spread by people who are showing symptoms.

That could change if people here start getting sick, so part of that planning is preparing for what to do if people here start getting sick, Roussin said. That means getting the health-care system ready to increase capacity if needed.

Roussin said hospitals are already in the process of looking for space for patients and keeping staff up-to-date.

Hospitals are also preparing negative pressure rooms, Roussin said, which are special, private rooms that control ventilation to allow air in, but not out, to prevent cross-contamination.