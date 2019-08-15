NDP and PCs in 'dead heat' heading into Manitoba election, poll suggests

The previous gulf in popular support separating Manitoba's New Democrats and Progressive Conservatives has narrowed and the two parties are now statistically tied with only weeks left before voters cast their ballots next month, results from a new poll suggest.

"Despite leading in polls since their election in 2016, Brian Pallister's Progressive Conservatives have fallen into a dead heat with Wab Kinew's NDP right at the beginning of the 2019 provincial election," reads the report out Friday from polling firm Converso.

The uncommissioned poll, which surveyed 1,127 Manitobans between July 28 and Aug. 7, found 30 per cent of respondents said they would vote NDP and 31 per cent PC heading into the fall election.

Another 11 per cent said they intend to vote Liberal; six per cent claimed they'll go with the Green Party; and another six per cent chose not to say. Fifteen per cent remain undecided and one per cent said they would vote for another party altogether.

The next Manitoba election wasn't slated to occur until October 2020, but Pallister flouted the fixed election date in June by calling for a Sept. 10, 2019, election.

The Converso poll suggests voting preferences by gender skew only one or two points above or below the combined totals for any one party.

By age, the NDP has experienced a bump in the 35-49 bracket — 43.7 per cent compared to the PC's 23.8 per cent. But the two parties are basically tied in the 18-34 demographic — 29 per cent NDP compared to 30.6 per cent PC.

"This is one of the fronts we think the election is going to be fought on," said Carl Mavromichalis, managing director of Converso.

Meanwhile the PCs enjoy a lead among voters between the ages of 50 and 64 — 35.3 per cent compared to the NDP's 24.2 per cent — and 65 and older — 36.8 PC compared to 19.9 per cent NDP.

The PCs also outperformed other parties in terms of living up to the expectations of those Manitobans who voted them into power in 2016. According to the poll, over 25 per cent of PC voters said the Pallister government has lived up to expectations, compared to between 10 and 15 per cent for NDP, Liberal and Green voters.

Noel Copping, communications director for Converso, said the timing of the campaign in the middle of summer doesn't seem to have hurt the level of interest among voters.

"What we have seen is very high scores of motivation to vote, regardless of the party that the people are going to support.," said Copping.

"Decided voters seem to be very keen to vote in this election — they seem to be interested and engaged and quite likely to turn out based on our findings."

The PCs captured 53 per cent of the popular vote in the last provincial election, compared to just 26 per cent for the NDP.

The interactive voice response poll was the first public opinion research survey conducted by Converso Research.

A more fulsome report is expected to be released Monday, Converso said.