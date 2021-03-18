Passive-'aggressive' contact tracing raises questions

As the number of highly contagious COVID-19 variant cases grows in Manitoba, troubling details have emerged about the contact-tracing effort to slow the virus's spread.

"We are really getting aggressive with our case and contact investigation," chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said Monday.

"We are going to be treating most cases as if they were variants of concern until proven otherwise."

But on Wednesday, the owners of two Winnipeg restaurants and a hair salon, whose businesses were identified as potential exposure sites for variants last week, said public-health officials haven't asked them for contact-tracing data yet.

