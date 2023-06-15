Manitoba conservation officers to get 24/7 dispatch from Brandon call centre

The Manitoba government has signed a $1.2-million contract with the Brandon public safety communication centre to provide 24/7 dispatch for the Manitoba Conservation Officer Service.

The initial contract is for a three-year period, with an option for a two-year extension.

A Conservation Officer Service district office will also be re-established in Brandon, which will increase officer presence and improve response times to better serve western Manitoba, the province said in a news release on Wednesday.

Manitoba's Conservation Officer Service's purpose is to protect public safety, natural resources and the environment through education and enforcement.

Having centralized dispatch services will improve co-ordination and support for rural policing and emergency services, helping to ensure the safety of officers in critical situations, Natural Resources Minister Greg Nesbitt said in the news release.

The Brandon communication centre currently provides emergency dispatch services for seven police agencies, 192 fire departments and Manitoba-based enforcement officers of the Canadian Wildlife Service, the release said.