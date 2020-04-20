Manitobans offer condolences to RCMP, Nova Scotians following weekend shooting rampage

Manitoba will fly Nova Scotia's provincial flag outside the legislature as condolences pour in for a fallen RCMP officer and those affected by a gunman's rampage over the weekend.

"On behalf of all Manitobans we grieve with you following the tragic loss of lives," said Premier Brian Pallister, offering his condolences at a news conference on Monday.

He said said he has communicated with both Nova Scotia premier Stephen McNeil and New Brunswick premier Blaine Higgs to offer thoughts and prayers behalf of Manitobans.

"Our hearts are with the people of Nova Scotia at this difficult time," Pallister said.

RCMP in the Maritime province confirmed Monday that at least 19 people are dead after a lone gunman's rampage. Among the dead are RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23 year member of the RCMP.

An officer who was injured, Const. Chad Morrison, is now recovering at home from gunshot wounds, RCMP said in a briefing in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday afternoon.

Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year member of the RCMP, was among at least 19 people killed after a shooting rampage in Nova Scotia. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Flags were lowered to half-staff on Monday outside Winnipeg's downtown police headquarters. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

In Winnipeg, flowers were placed outside of the RCMP "D" Division headquarters.

Flags outside Winnipeg's police quarters were lowered on Monday.

Manitoba RCMP, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest took to twitter to offer their condolences following the tragic news.

We mourn the tragic loss of so many in Nova Scotia & send our deepest condolences to everyone affected by these senseless acts. We share in your grief with the loss of one of our own, <a href="https://twitter.com/RCMPNS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rcmpns</a> Cst Heidi Stevenson; Manitoba RCMP family will never forget your sacrifice. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/OkjJu3ha1T">pic.twitter.com/OkjJu3ha1T</a> —@rcmpmb

To Nova Scotians & all those affected by today’s senseless acts of violence - including the families of victims & members of the <a href="https://twitter.com/rcmpgrcpolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rcmpgrcpolice</a> - Winnipegger’s hearts go out to you. Know that we are with you. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Portapique?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Portapique</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NovaScotia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NovaScotia</a> 🇨🇦 —@Mayor_Bowman We are grieving along with the Municipalities in Nova Scotia over this unthinkable tragedy. Our thoughts are with the families & friends of all of the victims including <a href="https://twitter.com/RCMPNS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCMPNS</a> Const. Heidi Stevenson. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NovaScotiaStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NovaScotiaStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/W7Q9m4pc1E">pic.twitter.com/W7Q9m4pc1E</a> —@RickChrest

Pallister said the Nova Scotia flag would fly outside the legislature until sunset on Tuesday and urged Manitobans to pause for a moment on Monday to remember the victims.

"At this time I'd ask you to consider a moment of quiet reflection at some point today for all of the victims in Nova Scotia." Pallister said. "Our hearts are with you all."