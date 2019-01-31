Extreme cold warning grips Manitoba for 3rd day

Keep your head up, Manitoba — you've earned bragging rights for another year.

As January ends, Manitobans are nearing the end of the extreme cold that has gripped the province for much of the week; a warning from Environment Canada that's been in place since Tuesday evening is expected to be lifted Thursday.

"Wind chill values of –40 to –50 will gradually ease through the morning across southern Manitoba," Environment Canada forecast in the extreme cold alert on Thursday morning.

The forecast high of –24 C for Winnipeg on Thursday might seem almost balmy after the temperature at the city's airport remained below –30 all day Wednesday, far colder than the average high of –11 C.

The temperature in Winnipeg at 8 a.m. was –31 C with a wind chill of –42

Schools are closed in rural areas and city school divisions have taken the rare step of cancelling buses on Thursday. On Wednesday a water pipe burst from the cold at the city's downtown public library.

The only part of Manitoba that wasn't under an extreme cold warning on Thursday morning was the northwestern edge. Although temperatures in that area remained around –30 C, that isn't considered cold enough for a warning in that region.

For information about school closures and bus cancellations, check the CBC Manitoba Storm Centre.

More from CBC Manitoba: