Manitoba opposition politicians, small business owners mixed toward proposed shift to code orange

A proposed shift to code orange pandemic restrictions in Manitoba has split the opinions of opposition politicians and local business owners.

Level red pandemic restrictions have been in place for all of Manitoba since November 2020. But the provincial government is considering shifting to code orange for the first time since then, potentially allowing for further reopening.

But news of the potential shift comes as COVID-19 cases are rising slightly due to loosened restrictions of the current public health order, and more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus variants of concern are reported daily.

"We're all concerned as the pandemic drags on," Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew told reporters during a scrum Thursday. "But we also know what would play an important part in managing the risk."

The current public health order expires March 26. Proposed changes include increasing outdoor public gathering sizes, including events, to 25 people.

Retail stores could expand to half capacity or 500 people (whichever is lower), and religious services could grow to 25 per cent capacity or 250 people (whichever is lower).

Indoor dine-in restaurants may potentially be allowed to seat people from the same household with their designated visitors — either two individuals or another household, per the public health order.

The Manitoba government is also considering letting organized sports start again to an extent, and opening indoor theatres and concert halls, as well as casinos and gaming centres.

The government is also deciding to lift the mandatory 14-day self-isolation period for interprovincial travellers, who are traveling for business and do not have COVID-19 symptoms.

An online survey seeking Manitobans' input on the matter of code orange restrictions asks whether they would prefer before or after Easter weekend. Good Friday, the day that marks the beginning of Easter weekend for Christians, is two weeks away.

For a reopening of this magnitude, Kinew wants to ensure businesses are storing contact information in case contact tracing needs to be done. He also wants the government to be transparent about its contact tracing efforts.

If the province wants to move ahead with lifting self-isolation periods for certain travellers, Kinew suggests considering a compassionate exemption for people who may, for example, have a loved one nearing end-of-life in another province.

If Manitoba is going to shift to level orange pandemic restrictions, Kinew wants to ensure businesses are keeping track of contact information to help with contact tracing investigations. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Meanwhile, Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont is baffled that code orange is even being discussed.

"Our test-positivity rate is going up. We have more variants [of concern] coming around. I feel like I'm watching a rerun again, where we are going to be warning the government about not doing something and the premier thinks he knows better," Lamont said Thursday.

"There are third waves happening elsewhere. It's well known that variants can cause a third wave. This is not the time to be reopening."

Restauranteurs have questions, event industry 'delighted'

Christa Guenther, owner of Feast Cafe Bistro, hopes to eventually go out for dinner with her parents if things open up.

But as a business owner, she has questions, such as how restaurant owners are expected to monitor a household's designated visitors if they choose to dine-in, and why dine-in would be treated differently from patio services.

"It is a bit disheartening, because a lot of large patios are big chain restaurants," said Guenther. "The small local businesses are again going to feel that and suffer — and we truly are the backbone of the local economy."

Guenther has questions about why Manitoba is planning to reopen the way it is, but ultimately some reopening is better than nothing, she said. (John Einarson/CBC)

For Sachit Mehra, an owner and manager of the East India Company restaurant, the provincial government is missing the main issue: public confidence.

With vaccine rollout starting to pick up a bit more, the provincial government needs to start having quality conversations with restaurant associations and local businesses about what the next one to two years may look like for the industry, Mehra said.

"You have an industry here that is really bruised and battered," he said. "Adding a different layer on, whether it's two people or four people, is really not going to change the needle in terms of sales for that industry."

The East India Company restaurant in Winnipeg is at 30 to 40 per cent of its normal sales, he said, and it's getting to the point "where you're writing off retirement."

Meanwhile, the proposed changes are giving hope to wedding and event planners like Allison Polinsky.

"I'm delighted," said Polinsky, who also owns Alli Mae Events. "The news today was a bit of a surprise."

Events have been limited to 10 people for months, so an increase to 25 people "makes the season potentially more viable for us," she said.

Many couples have become innovative in terms of safely inviting people to events, such as broadcasting a livestream, said Polinsky. But the industry is still seeking advice from provincial officials on how to safely host an event — weddings in particular.

About 80 per cent of couples either cancelled their wedding last year or postponed it to 2021, she said.

"There's a tremendous amount of pressure to deliver something this year so that couples can get on with their lives and we can get a little bit of income from these weddings."