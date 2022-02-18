Group who fought Manitoba's pandemic restrictions in court won't have to pay province's legal fees: judge

A group of Manitoba churches and three individuals who challenged pandemic restrictions in court last year won't have to cover the province's legal bills from fighting the case, a judge has ruled.

The group lost their challenge last October, when Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal ruled the public health orders were reasonable limitations on the group's charter rights in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that Manitoba's chief public health officer had the authority to execute them.

Normally, the losing party in a court challenge would be required to cover the costs of the winning party.

But the group and province couldn't come to an agreement on costs, so the issue went to Joyal to decide.

The group that challenged the province's pandemic restrictions argued they were public interest litigants.

They said forcing them to cover costs associated with the case would send the wrong message to Manitobans "who have genuine concerns about the constitutional justification for acknowledged breaches to their Charter rights during the pandemic," reads Joyal's decision, delivered Feb. 1.

However, the province argued the group was not motivated solely by public interest, but also by their own personal interests in not paying fines associated with violations of the restrictions.

Lawyers for the province also argued that the legal challenge forced the Manitoba government to divert resources away from efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Case had public interest: judge

Ultimately, Joyal said he believed the applicants were public interest litigants, as they had brought issues before the court that impact all Manitobans, even if many didn't agree with them.

That gave the court "both the responsibility and the opportunity to bring the required first instance clarity and potential constitutional legitimacy to an unprecedented governmental response" to "an extraordinary and never before seen public health emergency," Joyal wrote.

He added that the court proceedings gave the public a rare glimpse into the inner workings of the COVID-19 public health response, "and into how the various testing, modelling, and science generally, was properly used to justify significant public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Though he sided with the applicants with respect to costs, Joyal warned that his decision was not an invitation to challenge any and all pandemic restrictions in court on the assumption that there will be no financial consequences for the losing party.

Manitoba first began implementing pandemic restrictions in March 2020, when a state of emergency was declared.

Last week, the province announced it intends to eliminate its remaining pandemic restrictions by March 15.