Children's advocate investigates 70 deaths of youth in Manitoba, annual report says

The Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth's office has completed or is completing investigations into the deaths of 70 youths in the province over the last year, says the first annual report released since the office's powers were vastly expanded.

There were 187 deaths reported to children's advocate Daphne Penrose in 2017-18, the highest number since 2009-10, the report says. The children's advocate is notified of all deaths of all young people in Manitoba.

Under new legislation passed this spring, Penrose is now empowered to assess all deaths of people younger than 21 and may review and investigate public systems that they interacted with.

The office is doing or has completed investigations into 70 of those deaths; two were homicides, 20 were suicides and in 30, the cause of death was inconclusive.

Child and Family Services is overburdened with work it was never supposed to be responsible for, Penrose's report says.

"CFS should be mobilized in cases of child protection; however, in Manitoba, CFS workers are also expected to manage other needs outside of their expertise, including mental health, addictions, disabilities and more," the report says.

"Underfunding and other service limits in those areas create stress on the child protection system and result in large caseloads, stretched resources and the evolution of a crisis-focused modality of service delivery."

Expanded role began in March

New legislation came into effect in March that changed the role of Manitoba's children's advocate beyond child welfare, allowing her to examine youth services in areas such as education, health and justice, and to publicly release the findings of her office's investigations.

The additional powers were recommended in 2013 by the inquiry into the death of Phoenix Sinclair, a five-year-old girl who was beaten to death by her mother and her mother's boyfriend after social workers closed her file.

The Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth will remain focused on suicide prevention as it continues a multi-year suicide study, a news release from Penrose's office says.

Penrose also plans to release reports on access to mental health services, detox and addiction treatment; the use of pepper spray and segregation on youth in custody; and the sexual exploitation of youth by adults.