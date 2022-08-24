Manitoba children 5-11 eligible for COVID-19 booster doses

Children age five to 11 are now eligible for their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba, the province announced on Wednesday.

Kids in this age group were previously eligible for their first two doses, but Manitoba waited to expand eligibility for the booster until after the federal vaccine advisory body looked into the matter.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization issued a number of recommendations on Aug. 19 regarding boosters for that age group.

The booster dose is particularly important for children with medical conditions that place them at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19, NACI said.

There should be a minimum six-month interval between a child's last dose and the booster dose, the province said.

The province also recommends that children who've had COVID-19 wait until three months after their last infection to get the vaccine.

Children who have not yet received their first two doses should wait two months after infection to get their next dose, or at a minimum, they should have completed the recommended isolation period and be symptom-free.

Appointments are available at regional vaccine sites, public health offices, pharmacies and medical clinics. Availability can also be checked through the online vaccine finder.

Parents and caregivers of eligible children can book appointments directly with medical clinics or their local pharmacies or through the vaccine call centre at (toll-free) 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC). The phone line is recommended for parents and caregivers who may need to make more than one appointment at a time