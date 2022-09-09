Manitoba judge grants biological parents visits in adoption case, cites bias in child welfare system

A Manitoba judge has made the rare move of granting the biological parents of a child weekly visits even after he is adopted by his foster family, saying there is a "glaringly obvious" gap in the province's child protection legislation.

Justice Kaye Dunlop pointed to a litany of issues in her Aug. 30 decision in Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench ( now Court of King's Bench ).

Those include systemic problems within the justice and child welfare systems, bias and a series of mistakes made by social workers who neglected to work with two African immigrants whose children were apprehended while the mother was facing criminal charges, the judge wrote.

"It is glaringly obvious that the [Child and Family Services] Act in its current form is not in sync with modern thinking that supports the view that, in some cases, a permanent [guardianship] order should have conditions attached … to protect a child's connection to his biological family and cultural roots," she wrote in her decision.

The child in question, referred to as "M." to protect his identity because he is in foster care, was apprehended shortly after his birth. His two older siblings had also been apprehended at birth, the decision says.

The judge found that the social workers involved in the family's case were biased against the biological parents from the start, making inappropriate assumptions and potentially influencing the outcome of the child's permanent care.

Justice Kaye Dunlop ruled that the Manitoba justice and welfare systems worked against each other, resulting in three children from the family being apprehended at birth. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"If the [child welfare] agency had overcome the initial obstacles with [the biological mother] and, for lack of a better term, began to think how to help this family outside the box, it is foreseeable that M. would not have been taken away from her," Dunlop wrote.

In one instance, a social worker implied to a colleague taking over the case that the mother was a sex worker, after the mother didn't present her employment records. There was no evidence to substantiate that, court heard.

The social worker also implied the child, who is now three years old, was available for adoption by the foster parents even though his mother and father were trying actively to get him back, the judge found.

The ruling says the child was "in need of protection when … [he] was apprehended and M. continues to be a child in need of protection today," and grants a permanent CFS guardianship order — but with conditions.

The judge said she was reluctant to order anything that would keep the young child away from his parents and disconnect him from his culture.

As a result, the guardianship is more like a custody arrangement, and allows the parents supervised weekly visits in their home after M. is adopted by his foster family.

"Culture is not a side dish. Its significance in long-term planning for any child of any culture is mandatory," Dunlop wrote in her decision.

No appeal of the ruling has been filed as of Friday.

Family trauma

The boy was taken into care because his biological mother is undergoing trauma counselling and isn't yet ready for full-time custody, the court heard. His biological father was deported after his student visa expired, but plans to return to Canada to live with his wife.

The mother was born in Liberia and immigrated to rural Manitoba with her family when she was a child. She was sexually abused by her grandfather at a young age. She later admitted to sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy when she babysat him at age 15.

Charges in the assault against the boy weren't laid against her until about three years later. At that point, she was pregnant with her first child following a sexual assault, the court documents say.

Because of those charges, the woman's first child was taken into foster care.

The young woman then met her future husband, a Nigerian man who had moved to Manitoba for university, and she had another child with him.

Because she was still facing criminal charges, the second baby was apprehended shortly after birth as well. Both children were adopted by the same foster family.

When the couple had their third child, M. — the boy at the centre of the court ruling — his siblings' foster parents also sought permanent guardianship of him. They told court the boy had a bond with them and his older siblings.

Justice Dunlop noted that it took five years for the criminal charge against the mother to be resolved. She received probation on the condition that she undergo rigorous counselling.

Dunlop found systemic issues in both the child welfare and criminal justice systems, as well as the social workers' failure to communicate with the biological parents in a culturally sensitive way.

The judge concluded that the two systems had "devastating consequences" on the family, and impacted M.'s crucial development years.

The three children became wards of the state and were placed with the foster family even though their parents could have made a good home for them, with some support from child welfare workers, Dunlop's decision says.

"When we do not put in the effort to understand the complexities of a case and find solutions, you have what happened in this case," Dunlop wrote.

"They were removed from [their biological mother] who had real potential to be a good mother if she had only been understood and provided with the resources that were required."