Manitoba child advocate demands more supports for Indigenous boys to prevent suicide, homicide

The Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth is demanding the province focus more resources on Indigenous boys to prevent more deaths by suicide and homicide.

For a new report released Thursday morning called Finding the Way Back, staff with the advocate's office researched and reviewed 45 cases involving boys between 12 and 17 years old who died by suicide or homicide between 2009 and 2018.

"Preventing suicide and homicide of boys in Manitoba requires an understanding of the early life experiences through a socio-ecological model" — one that focuses on the connections between individuals, relationships, community and societal levels, the report says.

"This includes understanding how colonization, intergenerational trauma and childhood poverty influence experiences of abuse and neglect that can lead to child welfare involvement."

Of the 45 boys whose cases were reviewed, 37 were Indigenous — 35 were First Nations and two were Métis. About half of the boys lived in the Northern Regional Health Authority and about a third lived in Winnipeg.

The report looks at experiences the boys shared, including caregiver abuse, poverty, parents who had substance use disorders, gang involvement and poor school attendance.

The report says 69 per cent of the boys were in Child and Family Services care at one point, 76 per cent had "problematic substance use" and about half were hospitalized for a mental health concern.

Intergenerational trauma, colonization play role

But the situations the Indigenous boys were in can be linked back to how intergenerational trauma and colonization affected the boys and their families, the report says.

"Where service providers may focus on addressing the behaviours that present as a result of this trauma, such as issues with substance use or family violence, what is often overlooked or avoided is the broader issue of trauma that remains unaddressed and continues to be transmitted through families and communities," it says.

In the report, children's advocate Ainsley Krone makes four recommendations for provincial departments to address that:

Implementing evidence-based and culturally safe interventions for parents who use substances to reduce the number of Child and Family Services apprehensions.

Working on an Indigenous inclusion strategy in schools while also including culturally appropriate activities for Indigenous boys to try to close the achievement gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous boys.

Urging the department of education to develop anti-racist education generally, and anti-Indigenous racism education specifically, for all members of the school systems.

Consulting communities to update and fund a provincial youth gang prevention strategy

The report also repeats a 2018 recommendation that called on the Department of Health, along with front-line service providers and others, to immediately address the lack of substance use treatments for young people and creating a youth addiction strategy.

More focus is needed on helping Indigenous boys, and specifically First Nations boys, succeed, the report says. It points to graduation gaps, not only between Indigenous boys and non-Indigenous boys, but between Indigenous boys and Indigenous girls as well.

"Despite the dire need for understanding these important and prevalent issues, focused examinations of the lived experiences of boys, particularly First Nations boys, are rare," the report says.

"Understanding the unique experiences of boys would allow public bodies to design programs and strategies that are better suited to addressing their unique needs and work towards preventing violent deaths."

Social pressures

The report also details social pressures young Indigenous boys face.

The children's advocates office spoke with young men from its Youth Ambassador Advisor Squad (YAAS), who said boys are told not to cry in Western society.

However, "it was noted that Indigenous teachings encourage boys to express themselves in these more honest ways," the report states.

"Suppressed emotions risk manifesting into externalized behaviours, resulting in teenage boys who may engage in self-harm and who, in turn, may use substances or engage in violence and criminal involvement as a way of expressing or releasing emotion."

As part of the report, two young First Nations men from YAAS created a music video. Michael Breland and Trevor Merasty both wrote lyrics about their experiences as young Indigenous men.

Their lyrics detail experiences with racism and the emotions and thoughts they have from intergenerational trauma, including the discovery of unmarked graves at several residential schools across Canada.

"But I don't understand how you could make me stand, when the bodies found are the evidence of Canada's original plan," raps Breland. The lyrics also reference the toppling of statues at the Manitoba legislature grounds last July 1, at the end of an the Every Child Matters walk, held to remember Indigenous children who died at residential schools.

"Now we gotta topple the queen so our people can see their dreams. Finally free at last, we can cast it into the past. Pass it to the future. The little ones, free at last."

Five elders in Manitoba reviewed the report before it was approved. They gave their feedback, reflections and observations.

"Our trick is to find our way back to the Creator, to the source," wrote Ed Azure of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation. "We need to get the way of life back. We find our way back through ceremony and reconciliation."

If you're experiencing suicidal thoughts or having a mental health crisis, there is help out there. Contact the Manitoba Suicide Prevention and Support Line toll-free at 1-877-435-7170 (1-877-HELP170) or the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868. You can also text CONNECT to 686868 and get immediate support from a crisis responder through the Crisis Text Line, powered by Kids Help Phone.

Or contact Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (phone) | 45645 (text, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. CT only) | crisisservicescanada.ca