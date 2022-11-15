Stefanson promotes former Katz chief of staff to lead her team

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has hired her third chief of staff in 15 months and she didn't have to look far to find someone to fill the role.

Brad Salyn, who was serving as the premier's policy director, is now taking over to lead her inner circle.

Salyn also previously served as the chief of staff for the former mayor of Winnipeg, Sam Katz.

He also served in former premier Brian Pallister's inner circle.

Kelly McCrae is also moving into a new role as deputy chief of staff, having previously worked as policy and communications officer under another former Winnipeg mayor, Brian Bowman.

A government spokesperson confirmed to CBC News staff were made aware of the appointments on Wednesday.

The moves come just one week after the departure of Philip Houde, a veteran Tory staffer who took over the senior position in June of last year, and Don Leitch, the clerk of the executive council.

Leitch was hired as clerk of the executive council once Stefanson became PC leader.

Houde, who served as former premier Brian Pallister's first chief of staff for nearly three years, returned to the premier's office last summer to hold the same role under Stefanson's leadership.

Houde received almost $85,000 in severance when he left his job with Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government in 2021, according to a government disclosure web page.

Last week, Stefanson's team framed the departure of Houde and Leitch as a "refresh" of the Manitoba government's administration to "better address the current priority concerns of Manitobans."