Lake Manitoba chief wins $1.37M US jackpot at Minnesota casino on Boxing Day

Lake Manitoba First Nation chief Cornell McLean can now cross winning the lottery off his bucket list.

He was on a trip in the northern U.S. on Monday, and he'd just put money in the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen, Minn.



That's when the drums exploded and he won a big jackpot — $1,376,617.44 US, to be exact.

McLean, the chief of Lake Manitoba First Nation, didn't initially realize how much he'd won, at first believing his unexpected pay day was $13,000 US.

"I was just talking to a gentleman there and he said to me, 'I think you won a little more than $13,000,'" McLean said Tuesday evening.

That's when a casino attendant came over to McLean and told him the jackpot was worth north of $1.37 million US.

His wife Lisa wasn't there when he won, but she soon found out.

"I tried to text her but my phone wasn't working, so I wasn't able to get through to her. She just showed up on the scene," McLean said.

"I think she was a little more excited than I was."

'Pretty lucky guy'

The money is expected to take about 10 days to arrive from Las Vegas, but McLean has already decided what he's going to do with his winnings.

He's going to give them to Lisa, his wife of nearly 11 years and partner for the past three decades.

"We were saving our money. We were going to buy a home, but now we can make it happen," he said.

The father of five and grandfather of 16 didn't grow up with much, but says he now has the fortune of changing the lives of the people who are the most important in his life.

In addition to being the chief of Lake Manitoba First Nation, Cornell McLean is the deputy chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs. (CBC)

McLean, who is also the deputy chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, and his wife are the legal guardians of two of his grandchildren, and a home for them to grow up in will be huge, he says.

"They have to have a stable environment and that's what we're going to leave them [with]. Plus, I have other grandkids that are getting older ... and want to be at their grandparents home all the time, so it's for them too," McLean said.

A self-described humble man, McLean says he always wants to give back to others.

"It's rewarding when you're able to help somebody," he said.

"You could ask my family and they'll tell you I'm a pretty lucky guy. I win a lot, but I give a lot. I guess two in two go hand in hand."