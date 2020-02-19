Inquest called into death of train conductor after derailment in 2018

Manitoba's chief medical examiner has called an inquest into the September 2018 death of a train conductor.

Kevin Anderson, 38, was the conductor of a train that derailed after travelling over a washed out bridge on Sep. 15, 2018, near Ponton — a railway station roughly 148 kilometres southwest of Thompson, Man.

Anderson and a 59-year-old engineer waited for medical help for hours after the wreck.

The engineer survived, but Anderson did not.

An autopsy report later determined that Anderson's death was accidental, but he bled to death after suffering "serious but survivable injuries."

The inquest, called by Dr. John Younes, will probe into the circumstances surrounding Anderson's death and what, if anything, could be done to prevent similar deaths from happening in the future.

It will also review the coordination of a multi-agency response to a serious incident in a remote area, as well as examine the operating policies and protocols used by police, paramedics and first responders in a "potentially dangerous setting."

The date, time and location of the inquest will be determined by the Chief Judge of the Provincial Court of Manitoba a later date.