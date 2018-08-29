Manitoba chief justice says he was followed by private investigator to catch him breaking COVID-19 rules

Manitoba's chief justice says he was followed by a private investigator in an attempt to catch him breaking COVID-19 rules in order to embarrass him while he is presiding over a court challenge related to the province's lockdown measures.

Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal revealed this information during a hearing Monday morning for the lawsuit, which was brought forward by seven rural Manitoba churches.

While he said he does not know who hired the agency, he said he is deeply concerned that this may have been an attempt to influence the decision in the case.

During the virtual hearing, he says he realized he was being followed by a vehicle on July 8 when leaving the Manitoba law courts building in downtown Winnipeg and driving around the city.

He says the private investigator even followed him to his private residence, and had a young boy ring his doorbell while he wasn't home in an attempt to confirm where he lives.

To date, the private investigation agency has refused to say who hired them, Joyal said. However, Winnipeg police are now investigating, he said.

Joyal said this revelation will not influence his decision in the case, but said it would be "unthinkable" to not share it with the court because of its potential implications in the administration of justice.

Hearings were held this May for the court challenge, where court heard testimony from health officials and church leaders.

The seven churches have argued in court the public health orders — which have curtailed or banned church attendance at various times — violate the charter freedoms of conscience, religion, expression and peaceful assembly. The province's lawyers have stated the limits on personal freedoms are a reasonable measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.