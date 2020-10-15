Manitoba justice minister wants Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms lawyers investigated

Manitoba's justice minister says he wants the Law Society of Manitoba to investigate lawyers with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, after it was revealed the centre's president and founder hired a private investigator to follow Manitoba's chief justice.

Earlier this week, John Carpay, the head of the organization, admitted in court that he hired someone to tail Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal, who is presiding over a court challenge the group is involved in regarding Manitoba's pandemic regulations.

In an emailed statement, Cameron Friesen said the lawyers involved must be held accountable for their actions.

"It is gravely concerning that a private investigator was hired to conduct surveillance of a member of the judiciary, ostensibly to embarrass or intimidate the judge," Friesen said.

"This is an obvious invasion of privacy and it is difficult to believe that these actions were not intended to influence the outcome of the court case."

At a hearing on Monday, Joyal said he believed he was followed in an attempt to catch him violating the province's COVID-19 regulations, which Carpay later admitted was the case.

Joyal told the court the revelation will not influence his decision in the case, but it would be "unthinkable" not to share it with the court because of the potential implications on the administration of justice.

He said the surveillance of his home and intrusion of his privacy raise serious concerns about the privacy and safety of judges generally. This type of activity could also be seen as obstruction of justice, either direct or indirect, Joyal said during the hearing on Monday.