Cost-of-living cheques from Manitoba government to be mailed next week
Province says delay was needed to ensure addresses up to date
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government says a new round of cheques intended to mitigate the high cost of living are almost in the mail.
In January, Premier Heather Stefanson announced the province will send most Manitobans $225 or $375 cheques as part of an affordability package the premier called a "carbon tax relief fund."
Her government set aside $200 million fund to send the cheques to approximately 700,000 people older than 18 who lived in the province on Dec. 31, 2021, and whose family net income that year was less than $175,000, with or without children.
At the time, the province stated on its website the cheques would be mailed out at the end of January.
Now, a spokesperson for Finance Minister Cliff Cullen said the first of the cheques will be placed in the mail starting the week of Feb. 20.
A delay was required to ensure more recipients updated their addresses if they changed where they lived since they filed their income taxes for 2021, Eric Bench said in a statement.
A single person eligible for the cheques will receive $225, while couples will receive $375. For couples, the lower income earner will receive the cheque.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?