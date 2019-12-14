RCMP are warning Manitoba drivers to make responsible choices before getting behind the wheel this holiday season, unlike one individual who blew nearly three times over the legal limit during the first week of the annual checkstop program.

RCMP say 26 people were charged at checkstops under the criminal code with impaired driving between Dec. 1 and Dec. 8. The highest blood alcohol content reading was 0.23. The legal limit is 0.08.

"The RCMP remains committed to removing impaired drivers off our roads," RCMP Insp. Chris Moore said in a Dec. 13 media release.

"We know it works; over the last six checkstop campaigns in Manitoba RCMP jurisdiction, 637 people have been charged with impaired driving and 300 alcohol-related suspensions have been issued."

In addition to the 26 charges during the first week of this year's program, 15 roadside suspensions were issued for alcohol or drug offences, RCMP said. Another 141 highway traffic act charges were laid, and 34 written warnings were issued.

Over 3,700 vehicles were checked across 99 stops around Manitoba.

New strict rules in Manitoba, announced earlier this fall, come into effect this Monday. Drivers who register a warning reading on a screening device (a blood alcohol level of 0.05 to 0.079) will temporarily lose their vehicles.

An initial infraction results in a $400 fine and comes with an immediate vehicle impoundment lasting three days under the new rules. Penalties for subsequent infractions are more severe.

Anyone who fails a roadside test or blows over the legal alcohol limit will face a $700 fine and mandatory ignition interlock restrictions for a year. Those who refuse to take a roadside test face the same penalties as those who fail one.

The Manitoba RCMP holiday checkstop program continues until Jan. 1.

A total of 87 people have died in vehicle collisions in Manitoba so far this year. RCMP said alcohol is suspected to have played a role in about a third of those collisions.