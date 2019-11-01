Average residential customer to save $127 this year on natural gas

Residential customers can expect a decrease in their natural gas bills this year, the Manitoba Public Utilities Board announced Thursday.

The board approved a small increase to the current primary gas rate — from about 8½ cents per cubic metre to just over nine cents — effective Nov. 1. But its executive director, Darren Christle, said changes like the province scrapping its furnace replacement program resulted in overall rates going down, despite the approved increase.

That program was intended to replace low-efficiency furnaces with high-efficiency ones, and subsidize the change for people who couldn't afford it, Christle said.

When the program was introduced, a rate rider was put in place on top of people's natural gas bills to help pay for it, Christle said. Now that Efficiency Manitoba said it will no longer fund the program effective April 2020, pending approval from the Public Utilities Board, customers will no longer be charged to help cover the annual $3.8-million cost, he said.

"They're pretty well at the end of that program. They've almost achieved what the intent of that program was supposed to achieve," Christle said.

There's also $17.7 million left over in the account that would have been used to pay for the furnace program, and that will now be returned to ratepayers, he said.

"The [Public Utilities Board] panel has determined that money should go back to the individuals who paid into it," said Christle. "So that is a large influence of why there's been a rate decrease."

Christle said there are a few other factors that lead to an annual bill decrease of 18.7 per cent (or about $127) for residential customers of Centra Gas Manitoba, the Manitoba Hydro subsidiary that sells natural gas in the province.

Decreases in interest rates and in the price of buying and transporting gas also played a role, he said.

Primary gas rates for customers with signed, fixed-term, fixed-price contracts, with either Centra Gas or a private broker, are not affected by the rate change.