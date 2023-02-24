Several staff at CBC Manitoba are among the finalists for the 2022 Canadian Association of Journalists awards.

CBC Manitoba received a nomination in the broadcast under five minutes category for an investigative story about a website that helps strangers connect.

The story focused on how Omegle, advertised as a platform to "talk to strangers," is used by child sex predators.

Caroline Barghout, an investigative reporter for the CBC Manitoba I-Team, Kristin Annable, a reporter with the investigative unit based in Winnipeg, Amber Hildebrandt, digital senior producer at CBC Manitoba, and Melanie Verhaeghe, managing editor at CBC Manitoba, were named in the nomination for their contributions to the story.

Steve Silcox, a senior designer in the Winnipeg-based graphics team, is named in the nomination in the community written category for the CBC Prince Edward Island investigative story "Shot in the Dark: The Death of Jeremy Stephens."

Silcox worked on the forensic animation of "Shot in the Dark," a key piece of the story that helped audiences understand the events that led to Stephens's death.

In the "daily excellence" category, Tyson Koshcik and Jeff Stapleton were part of the team for the "Saskatchewan Manhunt" story that aired on CBC Saskatchewan and The National at the end of a search on James Smith Cree First Nation last September.

The CBC received a total 21 nominations in the 18 CAJ categories.

The CAJ, which boasts over 1,300 members across Canada, said in a news release that 469 entries were submitted for consideration.

The awards gala will take place in Vancouver on April 15.

