Manitoba offers money to tattle on meth dealers and traffickers

The Manitoba government wants to pay you for tips about who is selling meth.

The province is spending $180,000 to enhance a new Crime Stoppers program devoted to stopping methamphetamine dealers and traffickers, says a news release issued Monday.

The money allows Crime Stoppers to offer more cash to people who share tips through the anonymous service, said Paul Johnson, chair of the Winnipeg Crime Stoppers program. The current maximum is $2,000 per tip, but that can go up based on the value of the information received, he said.

The public's eyes and ears are invaluable in the fight against a meth problem that is felt across Manitoba, police chiefs said.

"The police are never going to arrest their way out of this problem," Brandon Police Service Chief Wayne Balcaen said.

The new Crime Stoppers program will launch later this week. The somethingiswrong.ca website is already live.

While headlines about meth have become less common in Manitoba, the problem hasn't gone away, police said.

"I don't think it's flatlined. I think the problem still exists for us in the city and for citizens in Winnipeg," Winnipeg Police Service Deputy Chief Jeff Szyszkowski said.

"The problem with methamphetamine is it's something we have to control. It's the sales and the trafficking of methamphetamine that we're really focusing on."

Of the 2,559 calls for service involving the consumption of drugs that WPS received last year, 1,888 of them involved the use of meth, Szyszkowski said.