Winnipeg care homes celebrate zero COVID-19 cases among residents

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in any of Winnipeg's long-term personal care homes for the first time since September.

It's been that way for a full week, says the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, which oversees the operations of 38 personal care homes and the St. Amant health-care facility.

"Our success in reaching this milestone is a result of our vaccination efforts, combined with the dedication of the staff, managers and facility operators in Winnipeg's long term care sector to the health and safety of residents," an online status update from the health authority says.

"Their dedication to providing the best care possible, despite the unprecedented and stressful circumstances of this pandemic, is to be saluted."

The last time there were no active cases of COVID-19 among Winnipeg care home residents was Sept. 18, 2020, the update says. There were three active cases among personal care home staff in the Winnipeg region as of April 7.

The province still lists active COVID-19 outbreaks at four care facilities: Heritage Lodge, Lions Personal Care Centre (Sherbrook Street), Meadowood Manor and Riverview long term care.

"Of the facilities with current outbreaks, two had at least one active staff case [as of April 7], while two other facilities have no active cases, yet remain under active outbreak," the WRHA update says.

An outbreak may be declared over after two clear incubation periods — 28 days — following isolation of the last case.

If the outbreak involves staff, it may be declared over after two incubation periods following a staff member's last day at work while infectious.

Residents of Winnipeg's long term care homes have been among the hardest hit during the pandemic, with hundreds of deaths.

At one point in December, 31 of the 39 homes had active cases.

From the start of the pandemic until April 8, there have been 1,773 COVID-19 cases linked to 63 outbreaks in Winnipeg health region care homes, according to the province.

Of those, 1,227 residents were infected and 363 died.