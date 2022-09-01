Trudeau suggests Manitoba premier not being honest in linking carbon tax, high cost of living

The Canadian government has no plans to pull back on the federal carbon tax, despite Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson's call for a pause amid a surge in the cost of living.

The federal tax is likely to be on the docket during a scheduled meet between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Stefanson Thursday, as the PM visits several spots in Winnipeg.

"The premier and others across the country don't seem to be honest" with Canadians about the effects of the tax, he told reporters during a tour of St. Boniface Hospital.

"In the places like Manitoba, where the federal price on pollution applies, average families get more money back from the price on pollution than the extra price on pollution costs them," he said.

To compensate for higher costs from the federal tax — a "backstop" carbon price imposed by Ottawa on provinces that did not develop a carbon pricing plan of their own that met or exceeded the federal one — people in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario now receive federal Climate Action Incentive Payments every quarter.

On Wednesday, Stefanson announced a range of affordability measures for Manitobans, including pledging money to help some families better absorb the inflation-driven rise in prices.

She also called for a freeze on the federal carbon tax — now set at $50 per tonne of emissions, after an increase earlier this year.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is applauded after she announces a new family affordability package on Wednesday. In announcing the package, she also repeated calls on the federal government to freeze its carbon tax. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

"Because Manitobans need help now, we are once again calling on the Prime Minister Trudeau and the Liberal government to step up and support Manitobans with immediate measures of support," she said.

"A useful step by the Liberal government, and what we have already asked for, would be to pause the carbon tax and give Manitobans a break during these difficult economic times."

Stefanson's remarks echo a letter she signed in March with the premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan — two of the other provinces subject to the federal backstop — calling for a suspension of the carbon tax.

Ahead of their Thursday meeting, Trudeau suggested Stefanson and leaders of other provinces calling for a pause on the carbon emission reduction scheme are misleading the public by characterizing the carbon tax as a factor the high cost of living.

Far from pulling back on his government's pledges to combat climate change, Trudeau said Russia's war in Ukraine has exacerbated global supply chain issues, which proves Canada needs to move faster to decarbonize economies.

Trudeau listens to nursing student Djenne Camara at St Boniface University in Winnipeg on Thursday. He has a meeting planned with Stefanson as well as a visit at a child-care centre before leaving the city. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

His comments came the same day premiers from Atlantic provinces asked the federal government for more time before submitting their carbon pricing plans due to affordability concerns facing people on the East Coast. Friday is the deadline for provinces to submit those plans.

Last month, the first two instalments of the federal Climate Action Incentive Payments program rolled out to Manitobans. Federal member of Parliament Terry Duguid (Winnipeg South) said in July the payments would amount to about $830 a year on average for a family of four in the province.

The credit works out to $416 for individual Manitobans, $208 for a spouse or common-law partner, $104 per child under 19 and $208 for each child in a single-parent family.

The quarterly payments used to come in the form of a refundable credit during tax season.

After his meeting with Stefanson, Trudeau's Winnipeg visit is expected to include a stop at Stanley Knowles Children's Centre Thursday afternoon.